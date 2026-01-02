Defensive Lineman Leroy Jackson Re-Signs With UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina defensive lineman Leroy Jackson has re-signed with the Tar Heels and will return to Chapel Hill next season, the school announced on Friday.

The redshirt freshman finished 2025 with 36 tackles, fifth amongst UNC defensive linemen en route to being named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic. Among the Tar Heels’ interior defensive lineman, Jackson rated the second-highest run defender (72.6), per PFF.

Originally recruited to North Carolina by Mack Brown, the former three-star recruit from Leesburg, Ga. only saw game action against NC Central in 2024, before becoming a fixture in UNC’s front four this season alongside CJ Mims, Isaiah Johnson, and D’Antre Robinson.

“Compete every day in practice and staying true to the process,” Jackson said of his mindset during the season. “Staying true to the process and believing in what we can do, and just going out there and doing it.”

Jackson becomes the third re-signing announcement by UNC this offseason, following Demon June and Jaiden Patterson.