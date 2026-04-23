Leroy Jackson Working to Build on Breakout Season at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Entering the 2025 season, few — if any — had Leroy Jackson circled as an impact player on North Carolina’s roster. Now, heading into 2026, Jackson has positioned himself not only as a key contributor along the Tar Heels’ defensive line, but as a leader within the unit.

With three career snaps and one tackle under his belt entering last fall, the Leesburg, Ga. native emerged as one of Carolina’s biggest surprises. Jackson totaled 36 tackles across 368 snaps, earning Second-Team Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic.

His 368 snaps ranked second among UNC’s interior defensive linemen while he graded out as the group’s top run defender (73.9), according to Pro Football Focus.

Now a redshirt sophomore, Jackson enters 2026 as UNC’s third-leading returning tackler along the defensive line, trailing Melkart Abou-Jaoude (47) and Isaiah Johnson (41), as the unit carries a sense of continuity into the new season. Five Tar Heel defensive linemen who logged 100-plus snaps in 2025 are set to return to Chapel Hill.

“It’s good to have that returning defensive line and the coaches, too, so we can help the freshmen who are coming in,” Jackson said. “And me, I’ve been in the system for a year now and can just spread the wisdom and help other people become familiar with the scheme.”

That continuity marks a stark contrast from a year ago, when Jackson — limited experience aside — was the lone returning defensive lineman on North Carolina’s roster. Despite a unit made up almost entirely of new faces, the group proved to be solid, allowing 3.5 yards per carry — tied for sixth in the ACC — while grading out as the conference’s eighth-most effective run defense (83.7), according to PFF.

Still, despite his impact against the run, Jackson did not record a tackle for loss or a sack in 2025 — an area he has emphasized for improvement this spring.

“I’ll definitely say my steps, trying to get better at pass rush,” Jackson said. “Pass rush is all about the little things because it’s timing. There’s a clock going off in the quarterback’s head — in everybody’s head — of when the ball needs to get out. Just working on my steps so I can get to the quarterback faster.”

At the same time, North Carolina has retooled the defensive line room following the departures of contributors like C.J. Mims and D’Antre Robinson, adding eight new pieces — five high school signees and three via the transfer portal.

While the 2026 roster overhaul was not to the extent of last season, Jackson has embraced a leadership role in building chemistry throughout the offseason through events like bowling — where he’s quick to note he recently got his own ball and claims to be the best on the team.

“It’s still an everyday process that we work on as a team — just coming together,” Jackson said. “The main focus is knowing each other outside of just the football facility. Bringing your teammates outside and getting to know each other has really helped us grow closer in the locker room.”

North Carolina announced Jackson’s return for the 2026 season on Jan. 2 — a decision that came easily for Jackson despite the increasingly business-driven nature of college football.

“The greatest of all time is our head coach, so being able to get that wisdom from him,” Jackson said. “Also the academics. UNC is a crazy academic school, so just to be able to have that UNC degree when I graduate is something I would like to have.”