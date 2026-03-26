Lloyd, Otzelberger, Donovan Respond to Questions About UNC Job

The North Carolina coaching search is the talk of the college basketball world. Thus, it’s no surprise that reporters are asking UNC head coach candidates about it.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd fielded the question during Wednesday’s NCAA Tournament media availability as he prepares No. 1-seed Arizona for its Sweet 16 matchup with Arkansas.

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“I already have one of the best jobs in the country,” Lloyd said. “And one thing we talk about in our program all the time — and I think I’ve gotten better at and I think our team’s been crushing it this year — is just the ability to have full focus and be present in the moment. I think we have a great team. I think we have a chance to advance in this tournament, game by game. But I’m not delusional.

“I know we could lose tomorrow, but this team deserves my full focus. So there’s not one thing that is going to knock me off my path. I’m 100% focused on Arizona basketball and this program.”

T. J. Otzelberger, whose No. 2-seeded Iowa State plays Tennessee in the Sweet 16, addressed job speculation while at the team hotel on Wednesday.

“Any speculation with me and any other jobs or opportunities is not true,” Otzelberger told reporters. “I’m the coach of the Cyclones, thrilled to be the coach of the Cyclones. And what I can say to you even more, as we move forward together, is the alignment on our campus – with Dr. Cook, Jamie Pollard – is amazing. We’re thrilled and excited about our future together.

“Really appreciative and grateful for Jamie Pollard and David Cook and the conversations we’ve had. Just excited about our future. That’s topic No. 1. There’s no questions about it, there’s nothing to talk about, there’s nothing else to answer. That’s the truth.”

Billy Donovan was asked about his UNC interest on Wednesday before his Chicago Bulls played at Philadelphia. The Bulls are 29-43 in his sixth season at the helm.

“My main focus is on these guys and this new team,” Donovan said, via The Athletic’s Tony Jones. “I understand that there’s stuff out there, and I understand that there is going to be certain speculation. But, I have to concentrate on this group, and really, my focus is on what we’re doing here in Chicago and having a game tonight, and traveling to go and play in a back-to-back.”

“Over the years, I’ve had a lot of college guys reach out to talk to me,” Donovan said. “It’s different in dealing with players who are being paid now. I also think the cycle of the NBA today is totally different than the cycle of college. I’m focused on what I have to do right now. Like anything else, things are always changing in the game of basketball.”

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