Lone Star State LB Aaron Williams Commits to UNC

North Carolina has landed a commitment from three-star linebacker Aaron Williams, less than a week after taking an official visit to Chapel Hill.

“[This past weekend] was my second time at UNC,” Williams said following the official visit. “I really enjoyed it. [I like] everything about them, like the specific role that they’re trying to make me play, I love it. [That role] makes me a three-down player, and that’s what I love. I can really show off all my abilities and my toolbox playing in that defense.”

Williams, who is rated as the No. 520 overall prospect and No. 46 linebacker in the 2027 class, arrived on campus Friday for his official visit before announcing his pledge to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

A product of Ridge Point (Texas) High, Williams held offers from more than 20 programs, including Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, and Arkansas. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound linebacker took his first official visit of the summer to Mississippi State last weekend, and had others scheduled with Utah and Colorado for the coming weekends.

As a junior, Williams helped lead Ridge Point to an 11-1 record, recording 56 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass breakups before the Panthers’ season came to an end with a second-round loss to North Shore in the Texas Class 6A state playoffs.

Williams becomes the third linebacker commitment in North Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class, joining Tasheem Butler and Zykee Scott.

Williams father, John, played defensive end at Oklahoma (2003-07), while his uncle, Derrick, spent 14 seasons in the NFL and is the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time leader in tackles.