Lone Star State QB Noah Spinks Commits to UNC 

Following his official visit to Chapel Hill this weekend, quarterback Noah Spinks has committed to North Carolina.

Spinks, a product of Summer Creek (Texas) High, arrived on campus Friday for his official visit before announcing his pledge to the Tar Heels a day later. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had spent the weekend prior officially visiting Utah.

After North Carolina quarterbacks coach Matt Lombardi extended an offer on April 22, Spinks wasted little time setting up an official visit to Chapel Hill, ultimately making the trip this weekend.

Spinks’ commitment to North Carolina brings his recruitment full circle. Long before he was on UNC’s radar, the left-hander attended a Tar Heel football camp as a seventh grader and left Chapel Hill with the program firmly planted atop his dream-school list.

“(UNC) has been my dream school ever since I was a little kid,” Spinks told Inside Carolina in April. “When I was little, I would always see the jerseys and (Michael) Jordan. I went up to camp when I was in the seventh grade. My whole family loved it up there.”

In addition to UNC and Utah, Spinks held offers from UTSA, Lamar, and Incarnate Word. He also visited Southern Miss, Georgia Southern, and Sam Houston State this offseason, while drawing interest from New Mexico and Texas State.

As a junior, Spinks guided Summer Creek to a 12-2 record while emerging as one of the state’s most productive passers. He led Texas’ Division 6A ranks with 3,690 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, completing 71 percent of his attempts while throwing just five interceptions.