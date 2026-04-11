UNC Wing Luka Bogavac Entering Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Luka Bogavac has become the most recent Tar Heel to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6 wing from Montenegro confirmed his decision to On3 on Saturday.

Meetings between Malone and North Carolina players began Wednesday, giving UNC’s new head coach the opportunity to share his vision and evaluate the best path forward for each player.

Bogavac averaged 9.8 points per game for the Tar Heels this season — fourth on the team — while adding 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. The 6-foot-6 wing appeared in all 33 games for North Carolina during the 2025–26 season, making 21 starts.

“I learned how much people care about the University of North Carolina,” Bogavac said of what he leaned this year after UNC’s season ending loss to VCU.

Prior to his arrival in Chapel Hill, Bogavac played 55 games over two seasons with SC Derby in the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA), averaging 14.9 points per game during the 2024–25 campaign.

Bogavac committed to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels on May 31, kickstarting a months-long, hurdle-filled clearance process involving both the NCAA and the university. He was not cleared to play until roughly 30 minutes prior to UNC’s season opener against Central Arkansas — a game in which Bogavac logged 20 minutes, finishing with 10 points, five assists and three rebounds.

“And to (move to) a different country, and then come here, and you know, have to navigate academics and teammates and coaching and languages — he speaks three languages — and to be able to handle all that, and to be able to be as settled as he is right now, just shows the maturity and the talent that he has,” Davis said in December.

After failing to score in two of UNC’s first three ACC games, Bogavac found his footing and averaged 10 points across Carolina’s final 17 games.

Bogavac poured in a season-high 20 points — 17 of which coming in the second half — to fuel the Tar Heels’ come-from-behind win over Clemson on March 3.