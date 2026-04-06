Making the Decision - Today's Take

Inside Carolina’s senior reporter Greg Barnes on the decision North Carolina’s administration has to make when in comes to wrapping up the coaching search to replace Hubert Davis, as the biggest priority remains the same…

“Which of these candidates can step onto that grand stage that is Carolina Basketball? Because it’s a lot different than most programs. Ultimately it is about winning. And Dean Smith built the program that he did, and he was able to build the Carolina family concept. because he won so much. And that gets lost in the cracks sometimes.

“North Carolina has to make that decision – do you go with an option that’s established, which would be a Scott Drew or Billy Donovan, or do you go with somebody that has a lot of potential? Ben McCollum and Mark Byington are young guys with a ton of potential. Which way do you want to go?

“There are a lot of good coaches on this list, so there’s no panic. Now, if you go a couple more days and you’re getting no’s from some of these guys, well then maybe some panic kicks in. We’re not there yet.

“And, yes, the portal is important, but you’ve got to get the hire right. Bottom line, that’s what’s most important. North Carolina has told its players on the current roster, hold tight. You’ll have time to enter the portal if you need to. There is somewhat of a domino effect expected, maybe not to the extent now that it could have been last week, but there’s going to be some job openings, and then you’ll have some coach movement. And because you have coach movement, you have player movement.

“You want to get something done as soon as you can, but you also can’t rush. It’s the hurry up and wait idea — rushing gets you nothing. Make sure you make the right decision. Make sure it’s the decision that sets you up for success. And then everything else falls into place.”