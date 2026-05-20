Matt Able Speaks Further On NBA Draft Decision As Withdrawal Deadline Nears

As the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline inches closer, Matt Able continues to test the waters at the professional level.

Tuesday afternoon, Able worked out in front of NBA personnel at the Life Sports Agency pro day in El Segundo, Calif., once again showcasing the talent that turned heads at last week’s NBA Draft Combine.

The N.C. State transfer has yet to withdraw his name from next month’s draft ahead of the May 27 deadline, as he continues weighing his professional options against a potential sophomore season in Chapel Hill.

“Who’s planning on drafting me, and where they’re planning on drafting me, I think that’s a big thing,” Able said following Tuesday’s workout. “Either way, I have two great options. I would be able to develop regardless, but it’s really just weighing the options and figuring out what I want to do.”

Added Able: “College is awesome. There’s nothing to not like about college — the environment, the students, the fans, it’s awesome. N.C. State was amazing, the fans are awesome, and if I do come back, I’m sure UNC will be amazing as well.”

At last week’s combine, Able provided ample reason for optimism should he ultimately arrive in Chapel Hill, while also strengthening his case for the next level.

During his first five-on-five scrimmage last Wednesday, Able finished second on his team in scoring with 15 points, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc while adding three rebounds and an assist.

In his second scrimmage, he led his team with 17 points, knocking down four three-pointers while adding four rebounds and an assist.

In the combine’s mandatory shooting drills, Able placed 11th among all prospects in spot-up shooting in converting 17-for-25 attempts, while finishing 25th in the three-point star drill by knocking down 13-of-25 attempts.

“I think I just had a bigger opportunity to show what I could do,” Able said of his combine and pro day performances. “At N.C. State, I didn’t get to show all the things I could do. So I think being able to do that at the combine last week was a really good opportunity, and I was able to show stuff that I didn’t at N.C. State.”

Entering the combine, the consensus surrounding Able was that he is a second-round prospect. Since then, he has climbed as high as No. 33 in ESPN’s latest mock draft.

Able, ranked as the No. 31 overall transfer portal prospect by On3, committed to Michael Malone and the Tar Heels on April 21, 15 days after simultaneously entering both the transfer portal and the NBA Draft process.

“My goal has been — since a kid — to make it to the NBA and stay in the NBA,” Able said of his decision to leave N.C. State and commit to UNC. “So I felt like I was choosing the best destination and situation to help make me a pro if I don’t go this year.

“For me, it was Coach Malone. I had a lot of other really good options, but being able to learn from an NBA champion who’s coached guys like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray is amazing. I feel like he runs an NBA system, and it’ll help take my game to the next level if I don’t go this year.”

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline for college players seeking to maintain eligibility is May 27.