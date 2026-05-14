Matt Able Speaks On UNC, Michael Malone and Looming Decision at NBA Draft Combine

As the pieces surrounding Michael Malone’s first staff and roster at North Carolina continue to fall into place, one of the few remaining question marks is unfolding this week in Chicago with Matt Able.

At the NBA Draft Combine this week, Able has given Tar Heel fans and Malone plenty of reasons for optimism should he ultimately arrive in Chapel Hill. He has until the May 27 deadline to withdraw from the draft in order to suit up for North Carolina next season.

“I’m still going back and forth,” Able said during the Combine’s media day. “I had a pretty good showing (Wednesday), and I’m excited to see what that brings about, but it’s really tough because I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for me.”

>>> Carolina Basketball Scoop on Another Big Man, Matt Able, the 2026-27 Roster & More <<<

During Wednesday’s five-on-five scrimmage, Able finished second on his team in scoring with 15 points, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc while adding three rebounds and an assist.

In Thursday’s scrimmage, Able led his team in scoring with 17 points, shooting 6-for-16 from the field and 4-for-9 from three while adding four rebounds and an assist.

In the combine’s mandatory shooting drills, Able placed 11th among all prospects in spot-up shooting after going 17-for-25, while finishing 25th in the three-point star drill by knocking down 13-of-25 attempts.

During physical testing, Able measured at 6-foot-3.75 barefoot and 195.8 pounds with a 6-foot-8.25 wingspan.

“Obviously the decision is to go back to UNC or enter the draft — it’s definitely tough,” Able said. “I haven’t fully made a decision yet. I’m definitely waiting to get more feedback and think about it, and collect with my camp a little bit longer, but it’s definitely tough — and with the way I’m playing, it’s making it a whole lot tougher.”

The highest Able is listed in any major media mock draft is No. 39 by ESPN. The consensus prior to the Combine was that he’s a second-round prospect.

“(Being a first round projection) would definitely make me want to stay in the draft a little bit more,” Able said. “First round is a big thing. I think another big thing is fit and situation. Obviously, trades happen, but being in the right fit and situation is a really big thing — having the opportunity to play.”

Able, ranked as the No. 31 overall transfer portal prospect by On3, committed to Malone and the Tar Heels on April 21, 15 days after simultaneously entering both the transfer portal and the NBA Draft process.

During his freshman season in Raleigh, Able averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game off the bench before the Wolfpack’s coaching change led to his portal entry. He shot 41.6 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from three-point range and reached double figures 14 times.

“My goal has been — since a kid — to make it to the NBA and stay in the NBA,” Able said of his decision to leave NC State and commit to UNC. “So I feel like, for me, I was going with what I thought was the best destination, best situation to make me a pro, if I don’t go this year.

“And for me, it was Coach Malone, and I had a lot of other really good options, but for me it was Coach Malone. Being an NBA champion, coaching greats like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, being able to just be around those guys is just amazing. And I feel like he runs an NBA system and it’ll help me take my game to the next level if I don’t go this year.”