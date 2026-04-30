Maxim Logue No Longer Expected to Transfer to UNC

One week after Maxim Logue’s commitment to North Carolina was publicly announced, the reserve post player from Florida Atlantic is now not expected to join the UNC program, sources confirmed on Thursday. The 6-9, 232-pound Logue has logged two seasons of college basketball at Oregon State and then FAU.

Logue’s agency, Gersh Sports, announced Logue’s UNC commitment on April 21 — to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express — as new head coach Michael Malone has been building his 2026-27 roster in his first three weeks on the job. With Logue’s departure from the commitment list, Malone now has four transfer portal additions, three incoming high schoolers and three returning players in line for next season

Logue averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds this past season off the bench for FAU, shooting 67.4% from the floor. While he missed nearly a month with a foot injury, his highlight performances were 16 points, 10 rebounds, three steals vs. Charlotte and 15 points, eight rebounds vs. St. Mary’s.

“I’m going to say this not flippantly — Maxim is as physically gifted as almost anybody I’ve been around,” FAU coach John Jakus said after the Charlotte performance. “Obviously based on my time at Baylor and Gonzaga, I’ve been around some pretty physically gifted guys.

“There’s some language barrier, there’s three injuries this year, there’s some growing pains, but at the tail end, there’s going to come a moment when somebody gets him where he fully knows English, fully has made the adjustment from France to America, and takes off. The year he gets healthy and all those things fall into place is probably going to be a special thing.”

Logue played his freshman season at Oregon State, averaging 2.9 points and 2.0 rebounds. His season highs were 18 points, 10 rebounds against Central Florida in the postseason, and 10 points, five rebounds against Gonzaga.

A native of Lyon, France, Logue competed for his home country in the U16 European Challengers in 2021, the U17 World Cup in 2022, and the U18 European Championship in 2023.