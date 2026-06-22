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Inside Carolina Football Recruiting

Md. OL Jaiden Lindsay Switches Commitment to UNC

DonCallahan
Don Callahan@DonCallahanIC
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After spending the weekend in Chapel Hill on an official visit, mid-three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay has flipped his commitment from Colorado to North Carolina.

Earlier this month, Lindsay, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound standout from Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., committed to Colorado while on an official visit to Boulder. Less than a week later, UNC extended an offer, setting the stage for a quick turnaround in his recruitment.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lindsay is the nation’s No. 800 overall prospect and the No. 62 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Lindsay becomes the fifth offensive line prospect — and 16th overall recruit — to commit to UNC, joining Shavezz Dixon, Hudson Ingalsbe, Neal Roberts, and Lauifi Tosi.

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