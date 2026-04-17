Melkart Abou Jaoude Returns to Lead UNC Defense After Breakout Season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Following a breakout season that earned Melkart Abou Jaoude second-team All-ACC honors, the defensive lineman opted to remain in Chapel Hill for his redshirt senior campaign, aiming to build on a year that established him as one of the conference’s most disruptive front-line defenders.

“I’ve got a lot of love for UNC, the opportunity they gave me last year, and I’ve got a lot of love for my teammates,” Abou Jaoude said. “I just wanted to come back and be a part of this year and help the program get to where we need to be.”

Abou Jaoude returns as the Tar Heels’ leading tackler with 47 total tackles last season, including 10.5 sacks — the highest tally in the ACC. His production anchors a defensive line unit that brings back nine contributors, forming the core of a defense that retained more than half of its roster.

And with the addition of 17 true freshmen and six transfers, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is focused on building upon last year’s defensive identity. A key part of that plan involves leaning on veteran leadership up front, where Abou Jaoude’s presence sets the tone both physically and mentally for the unit.

“Being an older guy and a returning guy… he’s trying to take that next step,” Belichick said last Tuesday. “Just continuing to be more comfortable in the defense, and help the guys that are in his room and everybody on the defense.”

This spring, Abou Jaoude has emphasized refining the techniques behind his production, particularly after recording eight sacks over a dominant three-game stretch last season. His focus has centered on improving his get-off speed and increasing his power at the line of scrimmage, both critical elements as he looks to elevate his game and draw attention from NFL scouts ahead of his final season.

He didn’t outline specific statistical goals for the 2026 season. Instead, his evaluation is rooted in consistency and effort, with his goal simply playing at maximum effort for every rep this spring. For Belichick, however, the emphasis for Abou Jaoude remains on mastery of UNC’s defensive system and a more comfortable feel within it.

With the Tar Heels losing their top three tacklers from a year ago, Abou Jaoude has naturally stepped into a more prominent leadership role. He has taken responsibility for mentoring one of North Carolina’s largest groups of early enrollees, helping them adjust to the speed, expectations, and discipline required at the collegiate level.

He also specifically shouted out freshman defensive lineman David Jackson, who, as a rookie, has impressed Abou Jaoude, specifically with his “violence” and “high motor.”

“The leaders stepped up to show the young guys what to do, how to do it, and how to carry themselves on a daily basis,” Abou Jaoude said. “I mean, the young guys are ball players, too, so they can step up. They can make some plays as well, and I’m looking forward to that.”

As spring progresses, Abou Jaoude’s role continues to expand beyond production. His voice, experience, and example have become central to a defense balancing proven talent with so many new additions.