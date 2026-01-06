Defensive Lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude Re-Signs, Will Return to UNC in 2026

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude has re-signed with the Tar Heels and will return to Chapel Hill next season, the school announced on Tuesday.

Abou Jaoude led the ACC with 10.5 sacks in his first season in Chapel Hill, earning Second Team All-ACC honors by both the conference and the Associated Press. He was tied for eighth in the country in sacks, becoming the first UNC player since Kareem Martin in 2013 to record 10 or more sacks in a single season.

The redshirt junior also led all UNC defensive lineman in snaps played with 646. He finished 4th among UNC defenders with 47 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-5 Abou Jaoude went on a tear from late October to early November, racking up eight sacks in three games. In two of those three games — a loss to Virginia and a win against Stanford – he posted three sacks. He won the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Week award after the team’s victory against Syracuse, in which he finished with six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

“Melkart is a little bit of a quieter guy, but very well respected because of his work ethic, his toughness and his consistency,” UNC head coach Bill Belichick said during the season. “He just shows up every day, gives you his best. You know you can count on him. His teammates have a tremendous amount of respect for him, and he’s had great production. So his leadership really comes from his day in and day out performance and toughness and reliability.”

In his three seasons at Delaware, Abou Jaoude amassed 8.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, and was tabbed an All-CAA Honorable Mention in 2024.