Mich. WR Chad Willis Flips Commitment from Cincinnati to UNC

For the second consecutive recruiting cycle, North Carolina has plucked a wide receiver out of Michigan, with high three-star Chad Willis announcing Wednesday evening that he has flipped his commitment to the Tar Heels.

Willis, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect from Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s Prep, originally committed to Cincinnati in early May. Two weeks later, however, he picked up scholarship offers from Auburn and UNC. Wanting to thoroughly evaluate all three programs before making a final decision, Willis scheduled official visits for the first three weekends of June, beginning with the Bearcats, followed by the Tigers, and wrapping up in Chapel Hill.

“The hospitality was great,” Willis said of the UNC official visit. “I like how they emphasized academics as they did with football. They talked about life after football.”

A big part of that hospitality — and presumably influencing his commitment switch — was Willis’ player host for his UNC official visit, freshman wide receiver Corey Sadler. A Detroit native, Sadler and Willis were teammates on the same 7-on-7 team, and Willis said the two have remained “pretty close.”

“I just knew [Sadler] wasn’t going to say anything bad, but he was going to tell me everything that I needed to know,” Willis said. “He was going to tell me if he really liked it or not. He told me that he liked it.”

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Willis is the nation’s No. 752 overall prospect and No. 98 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Willis becomes the 18th member of UNC’s 2027 recruiting class, joining fellow wide receiver commitments Amare Patterson, a four-star prospect, and three-star Anthony Williams.

Following Willis’ commitment, North Carolina’s 2026 class ranked No. 34 nationally in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.