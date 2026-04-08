Michael Malone Introductory Carolina Basketball Coach Press Conference Q&A

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sporting a navy suit, Carolina Blue tie and the initials of Dean Smith pinned to his lapel, Michael Malone walked out onto the floor of the Smith Center arm in arm with his daughter Megan and wife Jocelyn before being formally introduced as the head coach of the North Carolina men’s basketball program on Tuesday evening.

After a brief introduction by chancellor Lee Roberts and athletic directors Bubba Cunningham and Steve Newmark, the 54-year-old Malone stood before a gathering of media members, donors, former and current players and a peppering of Tar Heel fans who were able to scramble their afternoon plans for the press conference’s short notice.

Watch Malone’s introductory press conference in full below, and scroll to read noteworthy excerpts.

From Malone’s Opening Statement:

“I never take it lightly when somebody believes in you and they endorse you and they feel that strong to put their name behind you, and that’s what Antawn (Jamison) did. That’s what Kenny Smith did. That’s what a lot of players that were here were able to do. So I want to thank those three members of the search committee for having a belief in me. And I met him for the first time today, but I feel like I’ve known this person for 10 years is coach Roy Williams and beautiful wife, Wanda. I really appreciate you guys making the effort to be here today. It means the world to me. And what became crystal clear to me when I talked to Coach was how important this university was to him, and I could feel the passion in his voice.

“I’m not from North Carolina. I didn’t play here. I’m coming from outside the family to be a new member of the family.”

How do you plan on getting your hands wrapped around what the UNC family means, and the importance it brings to this job?

“I think this program and its connection to the past and the players that come back, Eric Hoots brought up to my office around 10 to 12 former players that did not have to be here today. I did not play here. I’m not from Carolina, but I think they’re ready to embrace somebody new with a new vision, to try to get this program back to where we all want it to be. But I think family is important.

“That’s something we talked a lot about in the NBA, and I think even more important at the college landscape, because you’re talking about young men coming into a program and having that family atmosphere, and that’s something that you can talk about, but it’s really something that you have to feel and build every single day.”

What is your plan surrounding the portal and roster building within this landscape of college athletics?

“There’s a lot to learn, and obviously I’m going to surround myself with people I do know that — Jim Tanner, Buzz Peterson, Sean May — a lot of these guys have been working tirelessly with putting together all this information. We have some players on our roster that are currently in the portal. We’re going to talk to them more about that in the coming days, and then we’ll look to see what’s available outside… I’m going to surround myself with the best people possible to help me get a better grasp on it so we can attack it. And as I hire my staff, I want to hire guys that have great contacts, not only in the country, but around the world, so we can continue to bring the best players here and help them develop.”

You mentioned your relationship with Pat Sullivan, how did that shape your decision to come to North Carolina

“He’s a Jersey guy … obviously, played here, had a great career, got to know him during his time in the NBA, and then this past year, we came down here quite a bit to watch the volleyball team and my daughter play. (Spent time with) Pat, his wife, Sarah, his daughter, getting a chance to know them much more (and form a) close relationship has been really meaningful.”

“We would also talk a lot this year, he called me up with questions because I was watching — I have to say this. Hubert Davis let me in. This is bittersweet. Coach Davis, he sent me an amazing message yesterday, but he allowed me to come in and watch. Be a part of his family, which does not happen very often, if ever, and I would spend time with the coaches, and as I was rooting for them all year long.”

We’ve heard a lot about your daughter’s influence in taking this job. But what were the conversations like with her specifically and did you ask for her input?

“So this process went on 10 days, and she called. She goes, ‘Hey, I’ve learned your name’s been mentioned. You have any interest?’ and I said, ‘I don’t think so.’ And she was like, ‘No, you should do it. You should come. That’d be great.’ I just think she wanted to be near her mother. And then when it got serious, and I mean this part sincerely, it’s not easy being my daughter. She was always known as Coach Mike’s daughter. No, she’s Bridget Malone. And when she came here, she had her own place, her own space to be part of…

“I should also mention, as we all know, it’s a tremendous school, and that was one of the reasons she chose to come here, because she’s a student-athlete, and the academics, and so she has crushed it since she’s been here. And I asked her, I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want to come in here and kind of crash your party. You have your thing going on right now, and I don’t want this to be something that’s going to take away from your spotlight.’ And then I also told her, I said, ‘Listen, you can’t hang out at (Pantana) Bob’s late night and handling yourself inappropriately, now you’re living in a fishbowl.’ But the best part about it, to answer your question, finally, is my daughter, Bridget, she said ‘I want you to come.”

College basketball is unique because of its rivalries. How do you plan on approaching the historic rivalries between this program and others?

“I love rivalries. Yeah, I’m ready. I’m ready to get into that, watching that Duke game at home this year, Seth Trimble hit that corner three, my wife and I were jumping around, and our friends back in Colorado. I mean that sincerely… but I’m excited to be a part of that rivalry.

“I want to add to that. I want to I want to win, and I know that Duke is the program down the road, and they’ve had success, but you know, as I said earlier, I didn’t come here to be second best. I didn’t come here to lose in the first round the ACC tournament. I came here to win and win at a big level, going at a high level. And if you’re a competitor and that’s what you want, you don’t shy away from that. You don’t run from that. You run towards that. And that’s how I’m wired. That’s in my DNA, and our teams take on that character as well.”

You mentioned Steve Newmark’s persistence to convince you to accept the job. What did it finally take?

“Well, full disclosure. Every time I said no, I was regretting that. ‘I think I made a mistake.’ Jobs like North Carolina did not come (open often). I told Steve at one point, ‘I know this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.’ This wasn’t a situation were I can say ‘now is not the right time.’ This was, ‘it’s now or never.’ And so when he came to the house a lot longer than we wanted him there on Easter Sunday — and didn’t even bring my wife flowers — just hearing his vision and talking about the ins and outs of the job. And he said this, and it resonated within me. He wants a partner in this.

“He looked at hiring a coach that’s innovative, has character, understands the tradition of excellence here at Carolina, but he also wants to hire a coach that he can be a partner and build something special. And I’m glad they came out. My first reaction was when they said they wanted to fly from Indianapolis, was like, ‘I’ve already said no,’ but I’m so happy that they did come because it changed my mind. It changed my wife’s mind, and that night, I felt so much better about I’m not only taking this job, I’m attacking this job. I can’t wait to get to campus and start that with everything we have to do. And so I’m glad that’s the last question, because we got work to do, Jack.”