Special Show: Michael Malone's First Week at UNC

Inside Carolina’s Rob Harrington and Tommy Ashley dissect Michael Malone’s first week as North Carolina’s head coach. Harrington offers his takes on the assistant coaching hires, portal pick ups and how Malone hit the ground running after he was announced as the man to lead Carolina Basketball into a new era just eight days ago.

Building a staff has been front and center for Malone and Harrington shares his views on the hiring of Chuck Martin and Kim English, as well as the ideal fit for one more assistant coach spot. Harrington and Ashley also discuss the retention of Jarin Stevenson, the addition of Neoklis Advalas from the transfer portal and the needs for Malone to secure going forward.

The parting of ways with Dylan Mingo, the exit of Derek Dixon and the potential for Isaiah Denis and incoming freshman Maximo Adams is also discussed as well as if and how the first week for Malone could have gone any better.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

3:18 – Rob comes around on hire

7:21 – Nailing the coaching part

10:41 – Assistant coach hires

13:53 – Carolina’s sweet spot in recruiting

18:49 – Stevenson’s return a plus

21:00 – Does Carolina need a pure PG?

23:42 – Preserving what makes Carolina Carolina

29:01 – Advalas addition

32:53 – Moving on from Mingo

36:10 – Assistant coach needs

38:03 – The “NBA” pitch

41:00 – Viewer debate, best UNC PG and player?

48:05 – Denis impact

50:33 – Could it have been better?

52:30 – High school recruiting importance

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We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

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Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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