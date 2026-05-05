One Month In, Michael Malone's Blueprint Beginning To Take Shape In Chapel Hill

Four weeks ago to the day, Michael Malone closed his introductory press conference inside the Dean E. Smith Center with a message to North Carolina fans: “We got work to do, Jack.”

He wasn’t kidding.

Introduced the same day the transfer portal opened — with seven Tar Heels already having decided to enter — Malone had little choice but to hit the ground running.

In the 28 days since, Malone’s first roster in Chapel Hill has begun to take shape. Seven new faces are set to join the Tar Heels next season, in a mix from the portal, high school and international ranks. While the roster is not yet complete, and there is still a lot to learn about Malone’s desired player traits and roster construction, stockpiling players based on rankings is unlikely to be a factor in his approach. Malone has always sought out specific skills and team buy-in in his players.

“(I don’t see him saying), ‘Let’s collect however many five-star guys,’ and it looks like travel ball — guys who don’t play defense, guys who just are all about brand over teams, they’re more worried about the gear,” Troy Renck of The Denver Post, who closely covered Malone with the Nuggets, told Inside Carolina. “I just don’t see Michael doing that.”

As it stands, Malone’s seven additions are transfers Neoklis Avdalas, Maximo Adams, Terrence Brown and Matt Able, plus heralded international high school big man Sayon Keita — and long term reserves Malloy Smith and Cade Bennerman. Malone has also secured three returners from last year’s roster in Isaiah Denis, Jaydon Young and Jarin Stevenson, in Chapel Hill.

“I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic — I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day,” Malone said in his introductory press conference. “Being a team that is completely selfless. Get over yourself, check the ego at the door. We can accomplish a hell of a lot more as a team — we over me.”

Coveted additions like Avdalas, Keita, Able and Brown provide plenty of reason for optimism and serve as key pieces in the puzzle that is Malone’s roster construction. They each bring a specific elite skill — playmaking for Avdalas, shotblocking for Keita, scoring for Able, and athleticism for Brown.

“You can start to see the vision come into play with this roster,” said Inside Carolina scouting analyst Sean Moran. “With Brown and Avdalas being the main ball handlers, Keita setting picks and rolling to the rim for lobs so that defenders crash in, leaving shooters like Able open. It’s going to look different from what fans are used to at Carolina.”

One month into the job, Malone is still navigating the realities of a roster retool. He’s still got to complete the 2026-27 roster, and then dive more into the high school recruiting ranks for future classes. That’s when we’re learn more about the type of high schoolers that he covets and will aim to mold.

“I think he’s going to get guys that respect the game and play it in a way that’s got a little bit of an old-school feel to it,” Renck said. “He’s not going to go out and get — because some of (UNC’s) fans might say, ‘Well they’re not getting all the five stars.’ I wouldn’t panic over that.”

Added Renck: “I just think that’s the kind of sweet spot for Malone for me. Three-star, four-star guys that become five-stars. Two stars that become three stars. Tough guys — like that kind of guy is how I see him succeeding in college.”

Malone’s inaugural season in Chapel Hill tips off in six months.