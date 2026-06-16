Malone, UNC Scouting the NBPA100; High School Recruiting Reset - Coast to Coast

Now that the Transfer Portal movement has subsided, Michael Malone and his North Carolina staff have begun the process of sorting out their Recruiting Board for high school prospects. With the completion of the NBPA 100 Camp this past weekend, there’s plenty to discuss for the Coast to Coast guys. Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to suss out where things stand for UNC’s Class of 2027 targets.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.



Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show opens

3:21 – Today’s value of the NBPA Top 100 Camp

6:54 – What you can see that’s not on film

12:18 – Themes for the current group of HS targets

18:24 – What UNC is selling now

21:27 – What recruits may consider about Carolina

27:36 – The Impact of “5 for 5” on roster building

34:38 – Who benefits the most from this rule?

39:50 – College ball in 2030, hypothetically

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Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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