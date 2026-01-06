Texas A&M Transfer Miles O'Neill Commits; UNC Adds Second Quarterback

Texas A&M quarterback transfer Miles O’Neill committed to North Carolina on Tuesday, giving him another opportunity to learn under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

A four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 21 quarterback in the 2024 class, O’Neill — a Marblehead, Mass., native who finished his high school career at Princeton (N.J.) Hun School — was originally recruited to College Station by Petrino. When Mike Elko was hired as Texas A&M’s head coach, however, Petrino was not retained.

O’Neill appeared in eight games over two seasons with the Aggies, including seven this past fall, all in mop-up duty. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder completed 7 of 14 passes for 120 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

With three years of eligibility, O’Neill joins a UNC quarterback room that is also projected to include fellow transfer Billy Edwards — who has made college stops at Wake Forest, Maryland, and Wisconsin — rising sophomore Au’Tori Newkirk, who saw minimal snaps as a true freshman last season, and incoming four-star recruit Travis Burgess.

In between O’Neill’s commitment and Edwards’ on Sunday, UNC starting quarterback Gio Lopez entered the Transfer Portal.

O’Neill is UNC’s 10th transfer commitment of the offseason, joining Louisiana-Monroe WR Jonathan Bibbs, Florida DL Tarvorise Brown, Edwards, Penn State DL Jaylen Harvey, Wisconsin WR Trech Kekahuna, Baylor OL Sean Thompkins, Charleston Southern OL Andrew Threatt, and Colorado State TE Jaxxon Warren, and Michigan State DB Ade Willie.

“This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal — what could be in the portal — what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” UNC general manager Michael Lombardi said after the season. “And so we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to, and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”

This offseason cycle features a single transfer portal window, which was moved back to Jan. 2 and will remain open through Jan. 16. Once in the portal, a player may directly communicate with and visit other programs.

The window restricts entering the portal, but it does not dictate when a player must choose his next school, so at least from a retention standpoint, UNC will know who isn’t leaving by the end of the window.

“The good thing about this year is, is when the portal ends on the 16th, we will have our team,” Lombardi said. “We’ll have a team meeting on the 17th, and there’ll be no changes to that team. We’ll be able to build the culture. We’ll be able to build continuity within the team.