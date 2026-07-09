MLB Draft Primer for Carolina Baseball

After finishing one win shy of a national title in 2026, members of the North Carolina baseball program will take the next step in their baseball careers at this weekend’s MLB Draft.

Following all-conference caliber campaigns, Owen Hull, Jake Schaffner, Ryan Lynch, Jason DeCaro and Gavin Gallaher all appeared in ESPN‘s final MLB Draft rankings and MLB‘s Top 250 Draft Prospects list. Incoming freshman outfielder Harrison Ailshie of East Rowan High School (Salisbury, N.C.) also earned a spot in ESPN’s final rankings.

Players selected in this weekend’s draft have until 5 p.m. ET on July 27 to sign with the club that drafts them. Each pick in the first 10 rounds is assigned a slot value, though teams are free to negotiate signing bonuses above or below that amount.

Listed below are the five Tar Heels and one future Diamond Heel who appear in both ESPN’s final MLB Draft rankings and MLB’s Top 250 Draft Prospects list, along with the slot value corresponding to the median of their projected draft range.

Owen Hull (Junior)

ESPN: No. 62

MLB: No. 67

Slot value: $1,382,600

Jake Schaffner (Junior)

ESPN: No. 51

MLB: No. 75

Slot value: $1,451,700

Ryan Lynch (Sophomore)

ESPN: No. 111

MLB: No. 98

Slot value: $747,700

Jason DeCaro (Junior)

ESPN: No. 97

MLB: No. 133

Slot value: $677,500

Gavin Gallaher (Junior)

ESPN: No. 132

MLB: No. 200

Slot value: $413,900

Harrison Ailshie (Incoming Freshman)

ESPN: No. 197

Slot value: $319,600

In addition to the players listed above, several other Tar Heels such as Macon Winslow and Erik Paulsen could also hear their names called this weekend despite not appearing in ESPN’s or MLB’s final draft rankings.

The 2026 MLB Draft begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Picks 1-10 will air on NBC and Peacock before coverage shifts to MLB Network for picks 11-40 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET. The remainder of Day 1 (picks 41-135) will stream on MLB.com. The draft resumes Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, with rounds 5-20 airing on MLB.com through 7:30 p.m. ET.

Four Tar Heels heard their names called in the 2025 MLB Draft: Luke Stevenson (No. 35), Kane Kepley (No. 56), Aidan Haugh (No. 177) and Jake Knapp (No. 241). While Haugh and Knapp had exhausted their collegiate eligibility, Stevenson and Kepley signed with their respective clubs, forgoing their remaining eligibility at North Carolina. Haugh, meanwhile, was selected for the second consecutive year after returning to Chapel Hill following his selection by the Minnesota Twins in the 16th round of the 2024 draft.