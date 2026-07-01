National Freshman of the Year Caden Glauber Returning to UNC For Sophomore Season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Caden Glauber isn’t going anywhere. The Diamond Heels’ freshman phenom will return to Chapel Hill for his sophomore season, giving North Carolina one of the nation’s premier arms for another year.

Glauber’s father, Keith, confirmed to Inside Carolina on Wednesday that Caden will return to Chapel Hill, adding that leaving the Tar Heels was never under consideration.

Tuesday’s transfer portal deadline came and went without Glauber entering his name, cementing that one of college baseball’s top young pitchers will be back on the mound in Boshamer Stadium in 2027.

Glauber appeared in 30 games as a freshman in 2026, posting a 2.05 ERA across 92.0 innings while allowing just 60 hits and striking out 114 batters. His dominant rookie campaign earned him First-Team All-ACC honors and made him North Carolina’s first ACC Freshman of the Year since 2019. Monday, Glauber was recognized as a First-Team All-American by D1Baseball and was named the outlet’s National Freshman of the Year.

In his first collegiate season, Glauber — an early enrollee who turned 18 in January — posted the ACC’s lowest regular-season ERA at 1.94 across 69.2 innings. He struck out 82 batters, limited opponents to a .179 batting average — the second-best mark in the conference.

“(Glauber) is a weapon from the standpoint of he can start, he can relieve, and he can change the game,” Scott Forbes told Inside Carolina in May.

Across seven NCAA Tournament appearances, Glauber logged 22.0 innings, allowing 17 hits and six runs while striking out 34 batters. Rated the No. 240 overall prospect in the country by Perfect Game coming out of Catawba Ridge High School (S.C.), the freshman made three starts during his debut season, with none bigger than UNC’s winner-take-all Game 3 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional against USC.

In the rubber match that sent the Carolina back to Omaha, Glauber tossed a career-high 7.1 innings when UNC needed him most, allowing three runs on 95 pitches while striking out a career-best 11 batters — the most by a Tar Heel in an NCAA Tournament game since 2011.

“I was super excited, I got to play for this great team, in a super important game for us, and there’s no other team I want to pitch for,” Glauber said after his career outing against the Trojans. “This team has your back, and I was super excited, and it was awesome.”

Glauber carried that momentum to Omaha, appearing in five of North Carolina’s six games at Charles Schwab Field and allowing just one run. He earned the save in UNC’s 5-2 victory over West Virginia on June 14 that gave the Tar Heels a 2-0 start and put them one win away from the national championship series.

After North Carolina dropped Game 1 of the championship series to Oklahoma, Glauber again delivered in relief, firing five shutout innings on 65 pitches behind Ryan Lynch in Game 2. He held the nation’s hottest offense to one hit while striking out eight, helping force a winner-take-all finale.

“When you play for the best team in college baseball, it’s pretty easy to go out there with the defense you have and the offense you have,” Glauber said after the Game 2 win. “Working with coach (Bryant) Gaines and just throwing what he calls. He works so hard behind the scenes to know what type of pitch to throw in whatever count you’re in.”

With Glauber returning to Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels will once again have one of the nation’s premier arms atop their pitching staff. Entering his sophomore season, “Globe” figures to be the cornerstone of Carolina’s rotation in 2027.