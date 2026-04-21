NC State Transfer Matt Able Commits to Carolina

Matt Able is a Tar Heel, becoming the second commitment of the day on Tuesday for North Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Able averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds as a freshman at NC State, shooting 35.5 percent on three-pointers, and averaging 21.8 minutes coming off the bench.

Able joins Utah guard Terrence Brown and Virginia Tech’s Neoklis Avdalas to comprise UNC’s portal class to date.

Able is ranked the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 31 overall player in the transfer portal by On3.

In his one game vs. UNC, Able scored a season-high 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the Feb. 17 game in Raleigh.

“He’s got incredible mental toughness,” NC State coach Will Wade said of Able to The Wolfpacker during the season. “He’s got an incredible ability to be able to move onto the next thing, and not let what happened the game before, the day before, the play before bother him. He can just stay in the present moment, which is really a superpower. He’s got that.”

Able, who played high school ball at Weston (Fla.) Sagemont Prep was ranked the nation’s No. 26 prospect by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He chose NC State over Alabama, Baylor, Stanford and Tennessee and Texas.

Able announced on April 6 that he would be entering the transfer portal and testing the NBA Draft process.

“The coaching change definitely played a part,” Able told ESPN of his decision to enter the portal. “Having a coaching change is a big thing — it affects a lot of things — but I feel like my main focus is testing the [draft] waters, and then after that, I’ll see what I’m going to do. I want to focus 100% of my attention on making the NBA. That’s my dream. That’s the No. 1 priority. If I don’t like how things are looking with the draft, I’ll consider my college options.”