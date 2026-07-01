Neoklis Avdalas Makes First Comments on Transfer to UNC, Freshman Struggles and Michael Malone

With a full season of college basketball now behind him, Neoklis Avdalas has arrived in Chapel Hill ready for the next step in his development. Speaking publicly for the first time since committing to Michael Malone and North Carolina on April 13, the Greek playmaker sat down with Sportal Greece, a Greek digital sports media outlet, to discuss his decision to join the Tar Heels, his freshman season at Virginia Tech and the lessons he’ll carry into his first year in Chapel Hill.

Here are three takeaways …

Being Recruited By Michael Malone

Sources told Inside Carolina that Avdalas, On3’s No. 1-ranked combo guard in the transfer portal, became one of Malone’s first recruiting priorities immediately after he accepted the North Carolina job on April 6. Avdalas confirmed as much in his interview with Sportal Greece, revealing that his introductory Zoom meeting with Malone was the new head coach’s first recruiting call after accepting the North Carolina job.

Asked about his early impressions of Malone, Avdalas praised the Tar Heels’ new head coach for the kindness and energy that he’s brought to Chapel Hill and the guidance he’s already provided during summer workouts. Still, he acknowledged it’s early in the process and said he’s eager to see how Malone’s coaching style develops once preseason practices begin.

Differences Offered By European and College Basketball

Prior to arriving in Blacksburg last August, Avdalas spent four seasons playing pro ball in Greece — two with Panathinaikos and one each with Karditsas and Peristeri. The transition from professional basketball in Greece to the American college game created a significant culture shock.

Having entered the professional ranks at just 15 years old, Avdalas spent years competing against seasoned veterans, many well into their 30s, who understood how to manage the physical demands of a long season. College basketball, he said, presented a much different challenge. Instead of battling experienced veterans, he suddenly found himself competing against players in their late teens and early 20s who played with relentless energy each night while trying to prove themselves to NBA scouts. The result, Avdalas said, was a faster, more consistently intense style of basketball than he experienced in Greece.

Avdalas never averaged more than 20 minutes per game during his pro seasons in Greece. Last year at Virginia Tech, however, he averaged nearly 32 minutes across 31 appearances, forcing him to learn how to manage a significantly heavier workload on the fly. Looking back, Avdalas admitted the adjustment was difficult and identified improving his ability to handle the physical demands of a college season as one of his primary goals entering his second year.

Overcoming the Rookie Wall

Avdalas burst onto the collegiate scene during non-conference play last season, averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds across Virginia Tech’s first 12 games while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. The versatile 6-foot-9 guard topped the 30-point mark twice during that stretch, scoring 33 points against Providence in his second collegiate game and 30 against Western Carolina on Dec. 11.

Then the grind of a college season began to take its toll. Avdalas arrived in Blacksburg in August — timing he described as less than ideal — after representing Greece at the FIBA U20 EuroBasket in July, leaving him little time to recover before jumping into preseason workouts at Virginia Tech.

By the time ACC play began, the toll was evident. Avdalas said he battled various illnesses and minor injuries throughout conference play. During his first month of ACC competition, the Kalamata, Greece native averaged 10.1 points while shooting 29.8 percent from the field and 17.3 percent from 3-point range, a substantial drop from his early season production. He eventually finished conference play averaging 10.8 points while shooting 35.1 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent from beyond the arc, saying it reached a point where he felt like he “couldn’t get the ball in the hoop.”

This summer, Avdalas bypassed Greek national team opportunities in order to arrive in Chapel Hill much earlier than he did in Blacksburg a year ago, giving him a full offseason to settle into his new surroundings before the season begins. He’s already moved into his new accommodations as the Tar Heels continue summer workouts and weight training five days a week — preparation he hopes will help him to avoid the physical struggles that arose across his freshman season and take a step forward under Malone.