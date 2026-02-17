New York Five-Star Guard Dylan Mingo Commits to UNC

Hubert Davis has once again recruited one of the country’s top players to Chapel Hill. Dylan Mingo announced his commitment to North Carolina on Tuesday on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

“I chose UNC because it felt like a family environment from the players, fans, to the coaches,” Mingo told On3. “I felt like the UNC history and everyone who played there is huge, knowing their will to win is always at the highest level. I would love to be a part of that.”

The 6-foot-5 guard at Brooklyn (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran is rated a five-star prospect as the No. 6 overall player in the senior class by the Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 1 point guard. Mingo chose the Tar Heels over finalists Baylor, Penn State, and Washington. His brother, Kayden Mingo, is a freshman guard for the Nittany Lions.

Mingo also held offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Missouri, N.C. State, Ole Miss, Texas, and UConn.

“While listed as a point guard,” Inside Carolina analyst Sean Moran said, “Mingo is a capable ball-handler, but can play either guard spot. He likes to aggressively attack the basket with his right hand through hesitation and stutter steps, but can also cross-over and go left, where he has a knack for creative finishes or getting to the foul line. Outside shooting is certainly a work in progress, but he is comfortable on dribble pull-ups from 15 feet. Defensively, Mingo can guard the 1-3, but he uses his size and length to pester smaller guards and create steals and deflections. Mingo is on the younger side of prospects in the 2026 class.”

Davis and the Tar Heels offered Mingo following 2025’s lone spring evaluation period (May 29, 2025) and then watched his MVP performance at the NBPA Top 100 camp this past June, before multiple viewings at Nike EYBL’s Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. in July. Mingo was named the NBPA Camp’s MVP after averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game against some of the country’s top players.

On the EYBL circuit, Mingo played for Pro Scholars Athletes (PSA), the same program that produced former UNC star Cole Anthony.

Mingo is joined in UNC’s 2026 recruiting class by Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon forward Maximo Adams.

”He’s one of the younger guys in the senior class … he’s one of the more complete guys in his class at the guard position,” PSA Executive Director Terrance “Munch” Williams told Inside Carolina about Mingo. “He takes a lot of pride in playing on both ends of the court and he probably hates losing more than he likes winning. So, add it all up – he’s one of the youngest, one of the most complete, and he’s got great size, and he does a ton of winning at every level. His ability to guard, to get in passing lanes, and cause deflections, it’s special. He has an incredible ceiling, he’s not close to being a finished product.”

After narrowing his school lists multiple times, Mingo was scheduled to visit UNC for its win over Kansas in November. However, he had to reschedule due to flight issues and was in Chapel Hill a week later. The visit proved to be a turning point in Mingo’s Carolina recruitment, as the Tar Heels surged from an afterthought to legitimate contenders.

Over the next two months, Davis, general manager Jim Tanner, and the UNC staff worked to push the Tar Heels to the top of Mingo’s list. Davis made his final known in-person case for the Tar Heels during an in-school visit to Long Island Lutheran on Dec. 3.

Mingo’s commitment now gives UNC at least one top 15 player in each of the last four high school class – Elliot Cadeau (2023), Ian Jackson and Drake Powell (2024), Caleb Wilson (2025).

“He has a great ability to stay in the moment during competition,” Williams explained. “He’s done all the camps, all the showcases, plays at the highest level in AAU and in high school, and he’s a really good teammate. The most important thing is he doesn’t have any red flags off the court. He has his own secret sauce of early morning workouts year after year in a completely structured environment and he’s an excellent academic kid, too. His mom is a lawyer, and his dad is a principal. He’s just a good kid from good stock.”