Next Level: The Smith Center Decision

Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes joins Tommy Ashley to discuss the latest on the Smith Center decision and the new financial numbers that were released on Wednesday. Barnes, the leading reporter throughout this renovate/relocate process, answers your questions and provides insight into the complete process and the decision making around the biggest topic in Carolina Basketball in some time.

Barnes also outlines the challenges presented by any of the options from traffic concerns, mixed use revenue, and other factors that ultimately shape the decision and outcomes of those decisions.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

0:20 – Show begins

1:17 – Back to last fall

4:25 – Backtracking on too early a decision?

7:07 – Repair in option?

9:24 – The capacity question

12:56 – Arena only numbers

15:00 – Studies and money spent

18:15 – The rational renovate question

21:28 – Pure arena driven revenue

26:00 – Navigating the factions – who’s decision?

31:30 – The mixed use side of the equation

35:00 – The hospital and traffic concerns

39:21 – Realistic timeline

44:03 – Duke, Kansas and others with old arenas do ok

50:30 – Impact on Franklin Street and campus

53:40 – What do you think?

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

* Listen and subscribe on Spotify

* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

Want to take your Tar Heel fandom to the next level? Get the best insider info and join the best community — become an Inside Carolina + member today! Why is Inside Carolina the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for the Tar Heel sports fan? For starters — the scoop, unparalleled content, top experts, best and biggest community, and exclusive perks. Start your subscription now for a discounted rate.