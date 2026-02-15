Next Man Up: Zayden High Makes Most of First Start

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Given the uncertainty of North Carolina’s frontcourt heading into Saturday’s matchup with Pittsburgh — with Caleb Wilson ruled out and Henri Veesaar unlikely — Hubert Davis decided to change the team’s game-day routine.

Instead of meeting over a pregame meal that transitions into warmups, the Tar Heels met early in the morning to address their short-handedness. There, Davis challenged his team to have a next-man-up mentality for whatever opportunity presented itself.

And for backup center, Zayden High, the call to answer the bell became official when Veesaar was ruled out shortly before the game.

“Yesterday I kind of had an idea, and then today (Davis) told me,” High said after the game. “I was a little nervous, but I was just excited, because I just kept my head down this whole season. Unfortunately, we got Henri and Caleb out, so next man up.”

After sitting out all of last season and making a controversial return to the roster this past summer, High supplied a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds in place of Veesaar’s absence and helped an undermanned North Carolina defeat Pittsburgh, 79-65, at the Smith Center.

“That’s big shoes to fill, in Caleb and Henri,” Jarin Stevenson, High’s frontcourt partner, said. “Having the opportunity to play and make different plays like that, Zayden also stepped up big time.”

Tasked daily with battling the 7-foot Veesaar in practice, the sophomore big man felt prepared for whatever Pitt threw at him in the paint. Absorbing lessons from Veesaar’s veteran experience and even from studying Wilson’s footwork around the rim, High wasted no time applying them.

He opened the scoring by attacking Cameron Corhen with a spin move over his left shoulder, before splashing a push shot over the Panthers’ center. He went on to shoot an efficient 7-for-11 from the floor, repeatedly carving out space in the post. During one stretch, the Tar Heels fed him on three consecutive possessions — and he converted each time — punctuating his scoring burst with emphatic hand gestures as he backpedaled on defense.

“You obviously know how good Henri and Caleb are,” High prefaced. “So, going into the game, I was just trying to match their energy that they bring every game.”

High’s performance wasn’t flawless, as he allowed Corhen to drill a trio of 3-pointers in the first half and total 23 points. Still, he accomplished what UNC needed most — steady interior play that kept the Tar Heels ahead and production in the post without serious foul trouble.

At times throughout the season, High’s play has seemed to get in the way of the offense or what UNC is trying to do schematically. On Saturday, he not only looked under control — finishing with no turnovers — but complemented North Carolina’s guard play with clean post-ups and effective passing, like his assist to Luka Bogavac for a second-half 3-pointer when High was doubled.

“I always tell him that when your number is called, your job and responsibility is to be ready,” Davis said. “So the job that he did, defensively, rebounding the basketball, staying out of foul trouble, giving us a post presence, didn’t turn the ball over, I’m just really happy for him. So many people stepped up, but Zayden has waited his turn, and he took advantage of it.”

After logging just 32 total minutes over UNC’s previous 12 games, High matched that figure against Pitt alone. The performance not only steadied the Tar Heels in Veesaar’s absence but may have supplied the confidence both player and coach will need if his expanded role continues in the weeks ahead.

Despite fluctuating minutes throughout the season, High’s showing against the Panthers served as validation of his value to the program and the coaching staff that supported his return.

“I’m just thankful for Coach Davis, believing in me still,” High said. “He brought me back when he didn’t have to. So, I mean, I’m very thankful for him, and then my coaches, the coaching staff, I’m thankful for them believing in me, and then my teammates as well.”

“It’s a dream come true to start at North Carolina.”