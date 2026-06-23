Next Step In Professional Journey Awaits Tar Heels At NBA Draft

Tuesday night in Brooklyn, the next wave of professional Tar Heels will take a major step in their basketball journey with the NBA Draft. After standout seasons in Chapel Hill, both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar are expected to hear their names called.

Following a First-Team All-ACC freshman campaign in Chapel Hill, Wilson is projected to be selected with pick No. 4 of Tuesday’s draft by the Chicago Bulls in both ESPN and The Athletic’s most recent mock drafts.

And after recording 15 double-doubles and earning Second-Team All-ACC honors, Henri Veesaar is forecasted to be picked late in the first round. ESPN projects the seven-footer to go 24th to the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks, while The Athletic slots Veesaar at pick No. 29 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wilson is on track to snap a 20-year drought of Tar Heels selected in the top five of the NBA Draft. The last came in 2005, when Marvin Williams went No. 2 overall followed by Raymond Felton at No. 5.

Wilson’s lone season in Chapel Hill was cut short after he suffered a fracture to his non-shooting hand in UNC’s loss at Miami on Feb. 10. Initially not considered season-ending, Wilson was nearing a return for North Carolina’s regular-season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium. However, just two days before UNC’s 76–61 loss in Durham, Wilson suffered a fractured right thumb while dunking during practice, ultimately ending his season.

Wilson set several UNC freshman records by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career, with 17 20-point games. Prior to his injuries, the Atlanta native ranked among the top five in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, field goal shooting (.578) and double-doubles (11) and led the nation with 66 dunks.

In his lone season in Chapel Hill, Veesaar averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds — both second on the team — earning Second-Team All-ACC honors and becoming the fourth transfer in program history to earn all-conference recognition at UNC. After failing to record a double-double during his time at Arizona, Veesaar posted 15 this season for the Tar Heels.

In UNC’s two postseason losses, the Tallinn, Estonia native took his game to a new level. In the Tar Heels’ ACC Tournament loss to Clemson, he recorded career highs in both points (28) and rebounds (17), shooting 10-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. In UNC’s season-ending loss to VCU, he added 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Seth Trimble is another Tar Heel looking to take the next step in his basketball career this week. At last month’s G League Combine, Trimble posted a combine-best 43.5-inch max vertical leap while also finishing second overall in the shuttle run. Even his 38.5-inch standing vertical ranked among the top five marks recorded at the event.

Over the course of two combine scrimmages, Trimble totaled 17 points while shooting 6-for-13 from the field. During his senior season in Chapel Hill, the UNC captain averaged 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, earning All-ACC Honorable Mention honors.

Trimble is listed as ESPN’s No. 78 overall prospect, and No. 70 by The Athletic.

Round one begins Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and can be viewed on ABC. Round two will follow at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.