No Rest Day for Scott Forbes, Carolina - Off Day Interview

North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes has been to Omaha, dealt with the hype surrounding the event and coaches his team while managing the chaos and expectations and duties off the field. Forbes spoke to IC and the local media on Carolina’s day off following Friday’s late rally to beat Ole Miss 6-2.

Read excerpts and scroll down for the full interview.

Scott Forbes

On slowing down Howe and Glauber

Forbes: “I think we all have to slow down. Heck, I have to slow myself down. It’s because it’s a big moment. But we go ahead and talk about that before and we work on that. We coach the sports psychology part of the game as much as we do the physical part. So it’s just a reminder when a play like that happens, or Glauber in the super regional balk, or he comes in and gives up a run in a three zero count, just move on. Have a short memory and be ready for the next pitch.”

On off day practice plans

Forbes: “It won’t be as long. Everything we do will have high intent, but really we want to keep our guys fresh. We want them to be to feel good when they play tomorrow night. But they know how important practice is and this is a bought-in group. They’ll be locked in.

“It’ll be shorter, but we have to be present. We have to get better. We always have – we have a saying that you’re either getting better, you’re getting worse, and you’re not staying the same, so we were still trying to get stronger, trying to get quicker, pitchers improving on all their stuff. Focus is more for the hitters to move and stretch and take some BP, and the pitchers to throw and get in the weight room and flush out any of that soreness on our, in our position players will move around that weight room as well.”

On dealing with the lack of hits with runners in scoring position

Forbes: “If I was a basketball coach and we couldn’t make free throws, I’d be like, “We got to get better at making free throws, we’re shooting to a blue in the face”. I think a lot of that has to do with the pitcher and where he is early. Most pitchers are going to have their best stuff early, in those pitch counts, one through 71, through 75.

“It seemed like we were struggling last night but credit to that guy. He looked like a big leaguer to me but the longer he stayed in there…he went from 97, 98 to 94, 95. That doesn’t sound like much of a difference but it is.”

On the mound visit to pull DeCaro

Forbes: “(I was trying to) calm him down a little bit too, because he wanted to stay in, and that’s why I respect Jason Decaro so much. I was explaining to him that ‘you’ve given us everything you’ve got. I know you want to stay in, just trust me, right here’. And then, obviously, we go out there, and Globe gives up a run.

“But I still knew it was the right decision and I felt like that fourth time through the order (it was time). My conversation was just basically that, ‘heck of a job. I can’t kill you. You’re off five days’ rest.’ And I always remind these guys, you’ve got a career too. So that’s where I come in. Obviously, you’re competitive, you want to stay out there, but once you get to a certain point, I have got to go by what my eyes see.

“But man, that kid is something, and I told him to out there, I said, “Hey, I’m taking you out, not just because of your pitch count, but because I want you to pitch again out here and pitch again effectively.’”

On the challenge of facing top arm after top arm

Forbes: “The coaches are already working their tails off on who we’re going to face. I heard them talking about it at breakfast. Gavin goes up to Coach Weirz right away, he’s like, “Hey, what’s this guy got?’ So we’re talking about it, and we’ll do our scout prep there. And my job as a head coach, though, when I get these guys together, is tell them, “Hey, that’s great and all, and we have an approach, and we’ll have a scout, but what we do today, and us being ready, and us playing well, and that the most important thing.

“Everyone is going to be tough, but we have that saying offensively – stick with the approach. Coach Weirz, Coach Gaines, Coach Howell, Martarano, Datres…they are going to work on a game plan and we will be ready.”