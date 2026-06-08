Noah Spinks Commitment Q&A: 'They're Going to Develop Me Into an NFL QB'

Three-star quarterback Noah Spinks announced his commitment to North Carolina on Monday, choosing the Tar Heels over Utah.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-hander from Houston (Texas) Summer Creek High School, Spinks spent the past two weekends taking official visits to his two finalists before making his decision.

Before going public with his commitment, Spinks spoke with Inside Carolina about why he chose UNC and what comes next.

Why UNC?

“Why? Because they’re going to develop me into an NFL quarterback.”

When did you actually commit, and how did it happen?

“So, during Sunday morning breakfast, the whole coaching staff was sitting around me, and they were like, ‘Hey, we want you.’ Coach [Bobby] Petrino told me he wants me to be a Tar Heel. And I was like, ‘Man, I’m all in.’ I was going to tell them anyway. So I was like, ‘I’m all in, Coach, this is where I want to be.’ It was a good moment. The coaching staff was clapping. We were all hyped. So it was cool.”

What was your mindset going into the visit? Did you expect to commit?

“I came into the weekend just really loving UNC. I really love Coach Matt Lombardi. I’ve had a lot of great conversations with him. Coach Belichick and Coach Petrino are also really great coaches. So I came in the weekend thinking, ‘If everything goes according to plan, this is going to be the place for me.”

As the quarterback, you’ll become one of the faces of the recruiting class. Do you plan to help recruit other prospects?

“Yes, sir. I’ve already talked to a few of the coaches about recruiting in Houston. We’re going to try to get the best players. And actually, all of Texas, really. If you’re in Texas, we’re going to recruit you.”

A fellow Texan, linebacker Aaron Williams, also officially visited UNC this past weekend. Have you been working on him?

“Yes, sir, I did talk to him. He really loved [the visit]. I’m going to talk again this week about making North Carolina home.”

Will you enroll early?

“Yes, sir, I am.”

How does it feel now that the decision is made?

“I couldn’t be more excited. I’ve been wanting to be a Tar Heel all my life. It’s been my dream school since I was in middle school. I’ve always looked at the Jordan Brand and the Carolina Blue and the culture of UNC, and it’s just a dream come true.”