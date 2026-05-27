North Carolina Announces Kickoff Times Against ETSU, Clemson, UConn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With less than 100 days remaining until UNC kicks off its 2026 season, the Tar Heels’ schedule times are beginning to come into focus.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tar Heels announced three additional kickoff times in conjunction with the ACC and its television partners.

North Carolina’s home opener against East Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 12, is set for a noon kickoff on the ACC Network. One week later, UNC opens ACC play on the road against Clemson on Sept. 19 at Memorial Stadium, with that matchup also slated for noon on ESPN.

Later in the season, the Tar Heels’ Nov. 7 road trip to UConn will kick off at noon from Pratt & Whitney Stadium and air on CBS Sports Network.

Earlier this month, UNC’s season opener on Aug. 29 against TCU in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin was announced for a noon ET kickoff (5 p.m. local time) on ESPN.

The ACC will continue to announce the remainder of North Carolina’s kickoff times throughout the season, utilizing either a 12-day or six-day selection window on a week-to-week basis.

With four noon kickoffs already locked in, the Tar Heels are scheduled for twice as many early starts as they had during the 2025 season. Last year, UNC played two noon games, both at Kenan Stadium against Clemson and Virginia.

Rounding out the Tar Heels’ 2026 schedule will be home games against Notre Dame, Syracuse, Miami Louisville and NC State, and road trips to face Pittsburgh, Duke, and Virginia.