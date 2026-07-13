Inside Carolina Football
North Carolina Announces Start Date For 2026 Training Camp
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With fewer than 50 days remaining until North Carolina opens its second season under Bill Belichick, the Tar Heels now know when preparations will officially begin. UNC will open its second training camp under Belichick on Thursday, July 30, exactly 30 days before its season opener against TCU in Dublin, Ireland on August 29.
After a 4-8 debut season, the Tar Heels will look to take a step forward in Year 2 under Belichick behind a revamped roster featuring transfer quarterbacks Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O’Neill, new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and the largest incoming freshman recruiting class in program history, while returning key veterans such as Jordan Shipp and Melkart Abou-Jaoude.
“Last year was like a brand new team. Nobody really knew each other,” wide receiver Jordan Shipp said in March. “This year, we have something to build off of. Last year, the foundation was set, and now we’re truly building on something.”
Belichick, Shipp and Abou-Jaoude, along with Christo Kelly, will speak with reporters Friday at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, marking their public first media availability since spring practice.
UNC 2026 Schedule
Aug. 29 vs. TCU (Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 5 OPEN
Sept. 12 East Tennessee State
Sept. 19 at Clemson
Sept. 26 OPEN
Oct. 3 Notre Dame
Oct. 10 at Pitt
Oct. 17 at Duke
Oct. 24 Syracuse
Oct. 31 Miami
Nov. 7 at UConn
Nov. 14 Louisville
Nov. 21 at Virginia
Nov. 28 NC State
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