North Carolina, Arkansas Set for ACC-SEC Challenge Matchup in Chapel Hill

With less than five months remaining until Michael Malone’s debut season tips off in Chapel Hill, North Carolina’s 2026-27 schedule continues to take shape.

Late Thursday evening, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was the first to report that the Tar Heels will welcome Arkansas to Chapel Hill as part of the 2026 ACC-SEC Challenge.

The annual ACC-SEC Challenge, which replaced the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and Big 12-SEC Challenge beginning with the 2023-24 season, is traditionally held during the final week of November or first week of December.

North Carolina enters the fourth edition of the event with a 2-1 record, having defeated Tennessee in 2023 and Kentucky in 2025, while falling to Alabama in 2024.

The matchup will mark the 12th meeting all-time between the Tar Heels and Razorbacks, with North Carolina holding an 8-3 advantage in the series. The most recent meeting came in the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis, where RJ Davis scored 30 points to lead UNC past Arkansas. It will be the first time the two programs have met in Chapel Hill.

The game will also serve as a reunion between Razorback head coach John Calipari and UNC associate head coach Chuck Martin, whom Malone hired away from Arkansas in April.

The addition of Arkansas gives North Carolina another marquee non-conference matchup on a schedule that currently includes:

Vs. Western Carolina: Nov. 2

Vs. Wofford: Nov. 6

Vs. Wyoming: Nov. 10

Vs. Georgia: Nov. 13

Vs. Marshall: Nov. 20

@ Georgetown: Dec. 12

Vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden): Dec. 19

Vs. The Citadel: Dec. 21

North Carolina and Butler announced in October a home-and-home series set for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons, with the Tar Heels scheduled to host the opening matchup in either November or December 2026, though an official date has yet to be finalized.

UNC has almost three weeks between games after hosting Marshall on Nov. 20, leaving open a sizable window in the calendar for the Tar Heels to participate in a Thanksgiving-week game or event. Premier events like the Players Era Festival and Maui Invitational have already announced participating teams for 2026, while other events, like the Battle 4 Atlantis remains to be named. There are unconfirmed reports that UNC is in discussions with West Virginia for a game in Charlotte that week.

Last season, North Carolina competed in the Fort Myers Tip-Off over Thanksgiving week, where the Tar Heels faced St. Bonaventure on Nov. 25 and Michigan State on Nov. 27.

As part of the ACC’s 18-game conference schedule model adopted ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Tar Heels will take on seven teams exclusively in Chapel Hill, another seven exclusively on the road, and will match up with Duke and Louisville both at home and away from the Smith Center.

The seven teams the Tar Heels are slated to play only in Chapel Hill include Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU, Stanford, and Virginia.

On the road, UNC will play Boston College, Florida State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.