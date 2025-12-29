North Carolina Benefiting From In-Game Film Tools

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After Caleb Wilson committed a season-high four turnovers in the first half against East Carolina, assistant coach Sean May approached the freshman in the halftime locker room with an iPad, showing him exactly how the Pirates were frustrating North Carolina’s star rookie.

>>> Join today to get 50% off a new subscription to Inside Carolina! <<<

Up to that point in the season, every double team Wilson faced had come from the top of the key or from the passer. East Carolina, however, applied its pressure from behind — something Wilson wasn’t prepared for.

After a turnover-free second half, Wilson credited his improvement to the film he watched during the break.

North Carolina is using in-game iPads for the first time this season, an effort to keep up with the curve in college basketball’s ever-changing landscape.

“When I was in the NBA, there were a lot of coaches that used to watch film at halftime,” Hubert Davis said on Monday. “So at the beginning of the year, I talked to the staff and said this is something that I want to use, because I think it could help.”

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved video use for in-game evaluation in April 2024, leaving adoption up to each conference. The ACC followed three months later, permitting iPads on sidelines and in coaches’ booths ahead of the 2024 football season.

“I will lean on assistant coaches in regards to challenging calls and different stuff like that, but I do look at it at halftime, and I think it’s a valuable piece to be able to use,” Davis said.

Thirteen games into the season, it remains a small sample size, but the decision already appears to be paying dividends. In North Carolina’s second game of the season against Kansas, the Tar Heels trailed by eight at halftime before opening the second half on a 17–6 run to seize a lead they never relinquished.

“I’m a visual learner, and I think a lot of our guys are if they see it, I think they can process it better than just telling them that,” Davis said.

In smaller, less consequential moments — like Monday’s game against East Carolina — the use of technology has given players such as Wilson the freedom to make individual adjustments that benefit the team.

“I mean, I wouldn’t put it all on an iPad,” Davis said with a laugh. “But I think it does help. I really do. That is a reason why we watch so much film as a team. Because when they see it, it really resonates with them, rather than just telling them that.”