North Carolina Climbs To No. 17 In This Week's AP Poll

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Following a week that saw UNC stack home wins over Louisville and Virginia Tech, the Tar Heels climbed one spot to No. 17 in this week’s AP Poll, released Monday.

North Carolina used a career-high 30 points from Seth Trimble to dispatch the then-No. 24-ranked Cardinals, 77–74, Monday night. After leading by as many as 16 in the second half, the Tar Heels’ worst free-throw outing of the season (9-of-19) nearly allowed the lead to slip away, but a strong defensive performance held Louisville to 34.4 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes, securing the Tar Heels’ fifth ranked win of the season.

Saturday night in the Smith Center saw the Tar Heels take down a Virginia Tech team better than its 7–9 conference record suggests, 89–82. Henri Veesaar led the way with 26 points — 18 coming in the second half — tying his career high, while UNC shot 60.9 percent from the floor after the break and outrebounded the Hokies 34–22 en route to the victory.

North Carolina ranks third out of four ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 1 Duke, No. 13 Virginia, and ahead of No. 22 Miami.

In a game with significant ACC Tournament seeding implications, the Tar Heels host Clemson (21-8, 11-5 ACC) Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the Smith Center before making the short trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday to face No. 1 Duke. Tipoff for the regular season finale is 6:30 p.m. in Durham.

This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Duke Arizona Michigan UConn Florida Iowa State Houston Michigan State Nebraska Texas Tech Illinois Gonzaga Virginia Kansas Purdue Alabama North Carolina St. John’s Miami (OH) Arkansas Saint Mary’s Miami (FL) Tennessee Vanderbilt Saint Louis

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 74, Kentucky 47, Missouri 40, Wisconsin 27, Clemson 16, Utah St. 10, UCF 7, High Point 7, Dayton 5, Villanova 4, Navy 3, NC State 2, TCU 2, Ohio St. 1, Santa Clara 1