North Carolina Continues Climb, Reaches No. 11 In This Week's AP Poll
Following back-to-back wins over Syracuse and No. 4 Duke, and riding a five-game winning streak, North Carolina climbed to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25, released Monday.
The Tar Heels built a 32-point lead Monday night before a 37-11 Syracuse run made things uncomfortably close, trimming the Tar Heels’ lead to six in the final minute before UNC held on to win 87-77.
Then on Saturday night, Seth Trimble’s right-corner 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining lifted UNC past Duke in the rivalry’s latest instant classic. The Tar Heels erased a 12-point halftime deficit to hand the Blue Devils their first ACC loss of the season, closing on a 9–0 run over the final three minutes for their fifth Quad 1 win and fourth victory over a ranked opponent.
North Carolina ranks second out of five ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 4 Duke, and ahead of No. 15 Virginia, No. 20 Clemson, and No. 24 Louisville.
The Tar Heels will be in South Florida Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for a midweek matchup with Miami (18-5, 7-3 ACC), before hosting Pitt (9-15, 2-9 ACC) Saturday afternoon in the Smith Center at 2 p.m.
This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll
- Arizona
- Michigan
- Houston
- Duke
- Iowa State
- UConn
- Nebraska
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Michigan State
- North Carolina
- Gonzaga
- Purdue
- Florida
- Virginia
- Texas Tech
- St. John’s
- Saint Louis
- Vanderbilt
- Clemson
- Arkansas
- BYU
- Miami (OH)
- Louisville
- Kentucky
Others Receiving Votes: Alabama 72, Iowa 69, NC State 31, Tennessee 26, Villanova 17, Utah St. 15, Georgia 6, Santa Clara 2, Auburn 2, Saint Mary’s 1