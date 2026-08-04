Carolina Baseball Earns First 2028 Commitment From Shortstop Tyler Jackson

North Carolina has landed the first commitment in its 2028 recruiting class, as shortstop Tyler Jackson announced his pledge to the Diamond Heels on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Mebane, N.C. native attends Southeastern Alamance High School and plays his travel ball with the Dirtbags National 2028 squad.

“Right handed hitter, sets up in a narrow balanced stance with some rhythm to his load, keeps his approach simple and direct, fires his hands hard, accurate barrel with good bat speed and some power potential,” Perfect Game noted of Jackson following their 2026 Junior National Showcase.

“6.93 runner in the 60 yard dash. Primary shortstop on defense, plays well on the move, changes his arm slots well and makes strong accurate throws, skills to play around the infield. Excellent student.”

Jackson’s commitment comes just three days after the recruiting window for the 2028 class officially opened on Aug. 1

Jackson also starred at quarterback for Southeastern Alamance last fall, throwing for 2,579 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 249 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, leading the Stallions to an 8-4 record.

Jackson has deep ties to the North Carolina program. His father, Scott Jackson, spent six seasons on Mike Fox’s coaching staff from 2009-15 before serving as Liberty’s head coach from 2016-24. He returned to Chapel Hill in 2025 and is now entering his third season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under head coach Scott Forbes.