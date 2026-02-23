North Carolina Falls To No. 18 In This Week's AP Poll

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After another split week that featured a loss in Raleigh to NC State on Tuesday, and a road win at Syracuse Saturday afternoon, North Carolina fell two spots to No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25, released Monday.

UNC went into the Lenovo Center Tuesday night without Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, and were held to a season-low 58 points against the Wolfpack on their way to an 82-58 loss to NC State — their worst loss to the Wolfpack since 1962.

Henri Veesaar returned for the Tar Heels Saturday afternoon in Syracuse, and North Carolina was able to bounce back and hand the Orange a 77-64 defeat. In his return from a two-game absence, Veesaar led the Tar Heels offensively with 19 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the floor.

North Carolina ranks third out of four ACC teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 1 Duke, No. 11 Virginia, and ahead of No. 24 Louisville, who visits the Smith Center Monday night.

The Tar Heels return to Chapel Hill for two home games this week, starting with a Monday night matchup with No. 24 Louisville (20-7, 9-5 ACC) at 7 p.m. North Carolina will then play host to Virginia Tech (18-10, 7-8 ACC) Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

This Week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Duke Arizona Michigan Iowa State Houston UConn Florida Purdue Gonzaga Illinois Virginia Nebraska Michigan State Kansas St. John’s Texas Tech Alabama North Carolina BYU Arkansas Miami (OH) Tennessee Saint Louis Louisville Vanderbilt

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin 47, Saint Mary’s 30, Villanova 15, Miami 10, Utah St. 8, NC State 7, SMU 4, Texas A&M 3, Iowa 3, UCF 3, High Point 2, Stephen F Austin 2, Navy 1.