North Carolina Falls To No. 21 In AP Poll

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Following its early exit from the ACC Tournament, North Carolina fell two spots to No. 21 in this week’s AP Top 25, released Monday.

Nine days after topping Clemson in its final home game of the regular season, North Carolina fell to the fifth-seeded Tigers in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.

After trailing by as many as 18 in the second half, the Tar Heels outscored Clemson 21-7 over the final 3:33, making six of their final seven shots — five from three — to cut the Tigers’ lead to 80-79 before Jarin Stevenson’s full-court heave fell well short as time expired.

This season marks the first time since 2014 that North Carolina failed to win at least one conference tournament game. That year, the fourth-seeded Tar Heels were similarly ousted after securing a double-bye, falling 80-75 to fifth-seeded Pitt.

North Carolina ranks third among the ACC’s five ranked teams in this week’s poll, behind No. 1 Duke and No. 9 Virginia, while ahead of No. 23 Louisville and No. 25 Miami.

Monday marks North Carolina’s 19th straight week in the AP Poll and the second time in Hubert Davis’ tenure that the Tar Heels have been ranked all season and this this late in the season. Under Davis, North Carolina has appeared in the AP Poll in 49 of a possible 95 weeks.

North Carolina now turns the page to the NCAA Tournament, where the Tar Heels earned a No. 6 seed on Selection Sunday and will travel to Greenville, S.C. to face No. 11 seed VCU on Thursday. Tipoff from Bon Secours Wellness Arena is set for 6:50 p.m.

If the Tar Heels outlast the Atlantic 10-champion Rams, they will face the winner of No. 3 Illinois and No. 14 Penn on Saturday.

This Week’s AP Top 25

Duke Arizona Michigan Florida Houston Iowa State UConn Purdue Virginia St. John’s Michigan State Gonzaga Illinois Arkansas Nebraska Vanderbilt Kansas Alabama Wisconsin Texas Tech North Carolina Saint Mary’s Louisville Tennessee Miami

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Ohio) 100, BYU 62, UCLA 38, Utah St. 28, TCU 17, High Point 14, VCU 12, Clemson 9, Ohio St. 5, Kentucky 4, Saint Louis 3, Akron 3, Santa Clara 2, McNeese St. 1.