North Carolina and Oklahoma Set for Winner-Take-All National Championship Game

OMAHA, Neb. — North Carolina baseball has accomplished nearly everything a program could hope to achieve. The Diamond Heels have reached Omaha nine times since 2006 — tied for the most of any Division I program during that span — hosted 14 NCAA regionals and appeared in 24 of the last 27 NCAA Tournaments. They’ve built one of college baseball’s most consistent winners, turning Chapel Hill into a perennial postseason destination.

Monday night, however, presents an opportunity that has come along only twice before in program history — and a chance to accomplish something no Tar Heel team has ever done: win a national championship.

After dropping Game 1 of the national championship series and facing elimination Sunday afternoon, North Carolina responded with a 6-2 Father’s Day victory over Oklahoma, earning the chance to play for a title. Now, just 27 outs separate the Tar Heels from the program’s first national championship.

Oklahoma will hand the ball to true freshman right-hander Nick Wesloski, head coach Skip Johnson announced following Sunday’s game. After spending the regular season and conference tournament working out of the bullpen, the McKinney, Texas native has made two NCAA Tournament starts — against The Citadel in the Atlanta regional and against Georgia in the Sooners’ College World Series victory five days ago.

Wesloski enters Monday with a 3.63 ERA across 34.2 innings this season. In his two NCAAT starts, he has allowed eight runs on 10 hits while striking out eight across 12.2 innings.

On the North Carolina side, Scott Forbes remained noncommittal about his pitching plans.

Folger Boaz started the Tar Heels’ bracket-clinching victory over West Virginia on Wednesday but lasted just one inning before giving way to Jackson Rose, who delivered 4.1 scoreless innings on 58 pitches in his first College World Series appearance. Rose has not pitched since and will be working on four days’ rest.

“It will be all hands on deck,” Forbes said Sunday. “I trust our pitchers, I have a great relationship with them. I can’t make that decision tonight because I want to see how guys feel.”

With no baseball left to be played after Monday night, North Carolina’s pitching plan figures to be simple: anyone who is available and capable of getting outs could be called upon.

Walker McDuffie threw 34 pitches Saturday, while Jason DeCaro tossed 83. Ryan Lynch threw 58 pitches Sunday before leaving with what Forbes described as a minor oblique issue, though the head coach said the sophomore could be available if he feels up to the task. Caden Glauber logged 65 pitches across five shutout innings of relief Sunday and has pitched on back-to-back days three times this season.

“I’m not trying to hide anything,” Forbes said. “But I want to sleep on it. Our approach will be everybody available as long as they feel good. It’s just a matter of who we decide as a coaching staff to start.”

North Carolina’s 12 previous trips to Omaha without a national championship are the second most in college baseball history, trailing only Florida State. By the end of Monday night, however, the Tar Heels have a chance to erase that distinction and deliver the program’s first national title.

History also offers reason for optimism. Eight of the previous 12 teams to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the College World Series Finals have gone on to win the national championship.

First pitch from Charles Schwab Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.