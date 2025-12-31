North Carolina Outlasts Florida State, 79-66, in ACC Opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina returned to the Smith Center on Tuesday night, pulling away from Florida State to open ACC play with a 79-66 victory.

Frontcourt Shines Again

Caleb Wilson carried his stellar performances into conference play, recording 22 points and 16 rebounds, plus six assists and two blocks. After not scoring in the first half, Henri Veesaar added a double-double of his own, contributing 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Wilson Wills Tar Heels Into The Fight

A Tar Heel team already plagued by slow starts, came out of the eight-day holiday break struggling to get anything going early. North Carolina opened Tuesday’s contest shooting 5-for-18 from the field, including 2-of-10 from 3-point range. Behind a near first half double-double from Caleb Wilson — 14 points and nine rebounds — UNC took a 40-34 lead into the halftime locker room.

Sleepy Second Half Start

A sloppy start to the second half allowed the Seminoles to cut the North Carolina lead to 46-43 at the 15:09 mark. The Tar Heels answered by going on an 18-3 run of their own to enjoy their largest lead of the night, 16, at the under-12 media timeout. From there, the Tar Heels didn’t relinquish the double-digit lead en route to the victory.

Seminoles Exactly As Advertised

A Florida State team that came in playing at the eighth-fastest tempo, and shooting the third-highest 3-point rate in the country, did exactly that on Tuesday, going 12-for-40 from 3-point range. The Tar Heels, at times, fell into the sped-up style of play brought by the Seminoles, not a good idea for a UNC team shooting 33.6 percent from deep— good for 184th in the country. The Tar Heels found the majority of their success, like they have all season, getting touches for their superstar frontcourt.

Next Up

North Carolina heads to Dallas for a Saturday matchup with SMU. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. on The CW Network. The Mustangs are 11-2 and ranked No. 40 by KenPom.

