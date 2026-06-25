North Carolina Set For January Non-Conference Matchup With Illinois

North Carolina is adding another marquee non-conference matchup to its 2026-27 schedule. The Tar Heels will head to Nashville, Tenn. for a matchup with Illinois on January 30, 2027, both programs announced Thursday.

The rematch of the 2005 national championship will take place as part of the Nashville Hoops Showdown and will take place in Bridgestone Arena. A tip-off time and television designation has not been announced.

The contest will serve as UNC’s 12th non-conference game of the 2026-27 schedule, following Thursday morning’s confirmation of a non-conference matchup between UNC and N.C. State in Greensboro on Dec. 15.

Scheduled for late January, the matchup will see North Carolina take a brief break from ACC play to square off with one of the Big Ten’s premier teams.

“Stepping out of conference play for a high-profile national game presents a good opportunity for both programs,” UNC head coach Michael Malone said. “Illinois was a Final Four team last year and we expect they will have another outstanding team. It should be a great test for us.”

Added Illinois head coach Brad Underwood: “North Carolina is one of college basketball’s most storied programs, and they will have an excellent team once again. We had a tremendous experience in Nashville last season, and I know our fans will be excited to return to the Music City on Jan. 30 to watch us face the Tar Heels.”

Illinois enters the 2026-27 season coming off its most successful campaign in more than two decades, finishing 28-9 while advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 2005.

Head coach Brad Underwood enters his 10th season in Champaign having led Illinois to six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Illinois owns 18 conference championships, 36 NCAA Tournament appearances and six Final Four trips in program history.

The meeting will serve as the ninth all time between North Carolina and Illinois, with the all-time series deadlocked at four-a-piece. January’s game will be the first meeting between the Tar Heels and Illini since 2010, when the Tar Heels fell 79-67 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

2027 will mark the second year of the Nashville Hoops Showdown. In the inaugural contest this past February, Virginia took down Ohio State 70-66 on Feb. 14.

With the addition of Illinois, North Carolina now has 12 non-conference games confirmed for the 2026-27 season and 30 regular-season games currently scheduled. A potential neutral-site matchup against West Virginia in Charlotte remains under discussion, which would bring the Tar Heels to 31 scheduled contests.

Because the NCAA permits a maximum of 32 regular-season games, North Carolina’s schedule appears nearly complete and likely leaves little room for participation in a traditional multi-team event (MTE).

The following are UNC’s non-conference opponents confirmed for next season:

Vs. Western Carolina: Nov. 2

Vs. Wofford: Nov. 6

Vs. Wyoming: Nov. 10

Vs. Georgia: Nov. 13

Vs. Marshall: Nov. 20

Vs. West Virginia: Nov. 27 (at Charlotte) – in discussions

Vs. Arkansas: Dec. 1 (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Vs. Butler: Dec. 6

@ Georgetown: Dec. 12

Vs. N.C. State: Dec. 15 (at Greensboro Coliseum)

Vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden): Dec. 19

Vs. The Citadel: Dec. 21

Vs. Illinois: Jan. 30 (Nashville Hoops Showdown at Bridgestone Arena)