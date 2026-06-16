North Carolina Set For Rematch With West Virginia For Spot In National Championship

OMAHA, Neb. — With a spot in the national championship series on the line, North Carolina will face West Virginia (46-16, 21-9 Big 12) on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. EST at Charles Schwab Field.

The Mountaineers earned a rematch with the Tar Heels after trouncing Troy 12-0 in Tuesday’s elimination game.

The two teams met Sunday night in Omaha, where North Carolina used a three-run seventh inning to pull away for a 5-2 victory and move to 2-0 at the College World Series for the first time since 2006.

With wins over Ole Miss and West Virginia already in hand, the Tar Heels need one victory in the next two days to advance to their first national championship series since taking on Oregon State in 2007. West Virginia, meanwhile, must beat UNC twice to reach the finals.

Folger Boaz — North Carolina’s primary Sunday starter for much of the regular season — will start on the mound for the Tar Heels in the bracket final. The left-hander will be making his first NCAA Tournament appearance since UNC’s regional-clinching win over ECU on May 31, when he allowed one run on five hits across 3.1 innings.

Scott Forbes turned to Caden Glauber for the Tar Heels’ super regional finale against USC on June 7, but with a spot in the national championship series at stake, Boaz gets the ball at the Greatest Show on Dirt. The decision also allows Forbes to keep Glauber, the sharpest weapon in UNC’s bullpen, available for a high-leverage relief role if needed.

While West Virginia’s pitching plan remains to be seen, the Mountaineers enter Wednesday with a pair of arms that could factor heavily into their approach.

Weekend starter Chansen Cole is an option and would be working on four days of rest after throwing 52 pitches in WVU’s College World Series opener on Friday. Meanwhile, Ian Korn — the Mountaineers’ top high-leverage reliever — has not pitched since following Cole out of the bullpen in that game, when he logged 79 pitches.

Nothing has been made official, but there is reason to believe West Virginia could turn to some combination of Cole and Korn with its season on the line Wednesday afternoon.

On the lineup side, in the first meeting between the two teams on Sunday, West Virginia leadoff hitter Armani Guzman reached base three times, collecting two hits and a walk. The speedy infielder has been a constant threat on the basepaths this season, swiping a program-high 39 bases in 43 attempts. He was caught stealing on a 2-5 putout on Sunday.

Behind him is catcher Gavin Kelly, West Virginia’s RBI leader and a top prospect for next summer’s MLB Draft. Kelly finished 1-for-4 in Sunday’s matchup, but broke out against Troy on Tuesday, going 3-for-6 with a quartet of RBIs and a three-run bomb. Containing both him and Guzman will be key for the Tar Heel pitching staff as they look to punch their ticket to the national championship series.

Should the Mountaineers win Wednesday, the teams would meet again Thursday in a winner-take-all game for a berth in the championship series.

First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.