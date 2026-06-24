UNC Soccer Signee Maddie DiMaria Named Gatorade National Player Of The Year

A program already responsible for producing some of the most iconic names in the sport is set to soon welcome another potential star to Chapel Hill in Maddie DiMaria.

On Wednesday, Gatorade announced that the St. Louis (Mo.) Cor Jesu Academy standout and North Carolina signee is the 2025-26 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

DiMaria, who will graduate early and enroll at UNC early next year, is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class by both Prep Soccer and Top Drawer Soccer. This past season, she scored 67 goals and added 25 assists while leading the Chargers to a 25-0 record and the Missouri Class 4 state championship.

The 5-foot-7 forward has represented the United States at the U-14, U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels, including helping Team USA capture a gold medal at the 2025 CONCACAF U-15 Championship. She is a three-time Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year, a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American and now a two-time National Player of the Year honoree.

DiMaria was selected from nearly 500,000 high school girls soccer players nationwide, joining an elite group of former Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year winners whose accomplishments include more than 17 Olympic gold medals and nine national championships.

Head coach Damon Nahas and the Tar Heels are coming off a 2025 campaign in which they finished 13-6-2 before falling to TCU in penalty kicks during the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Nahas won the national championship in his first season in Chapel Hill in 2024.