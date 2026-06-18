North Carolina To Face Off With Oklahoma For National Championship

OMAHA, Neb. — And then there were two. After emerging from opposite sides of the bracket unbeaten, North Carolina (53-12-1, 22-8 ACC) and Oklahoma (41-22, 14-16 SEC) will square off in the College World Series Finals, a best-of-three series beginning Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.

The Diamond Heels advanced to the championship series by defeating Ole Miss and West Virginia before clinching their first finals appearance since 2007 with a 12-7 victory over the Mountaineers on Wednesday.

The Sooners followed a similar path through Omaha, knocking off nationally seeded Alabama and Georgia before defeating the Bulldogs 11-4 Wednesday night to earn their place in the finals.

After finishing below .500 in SEC play across the regular season, Oklahoma entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Atlanta Regional, hosted by No. 2 national seed Georgia Tech. The Sooners responded by winning back-to-back games over the Yellow Jackets to punch their ticket to the super regionals.

Facing elimination Sunday night, Oklahoma found itself trailing 8-2 in the fourth inning before erupting for 13 unanswered runs in a 15-8 victory that forced a winner-take-all regional final. Less than 24 hours later, the Sooners again appeared on the brink, trailing 7-3 entering the seventh inning. Once again, they rallied, scoring five unanswered runs — including the tying run in the ninth — before securing an 8-7 victory in 10 innings to advance to the Lawrence super regional.

No such magic was needed the following weekend, as Oklahoma cruised past Kansas, outscoring the Jayhawks 21-3 across a two-game sweep to secure its spot in Omaha.

It’s been a blend of power hitting and clutch freshman pitching performances that has carried Skip Johnson’s squad to its second appearance in the championship series in the last four seasons.

Oklahoma has hit 26 home runs during the NCAA Tournament, with seven different players launching multiple long balls. The Sooners have slugged 45 home runs over their last 20 games after hitting 46 across their first 43 contests of the season.

On the mound, Oklahoma started three true freshmen in Omaha: Cord Rager, Xander Mercurius and Nick Wesloski. Across those three starts, the rookies combined for 20.0 innings, 13 hits, four earned runs, 21 strikeouts and just four walks, with Rager and Mercurius each earning victories.

This weekend’s national title showdown marks the second consecutive season North Carolina and Oklahoma have met in the NCAA Tournament. Last June, the Tar Heels eliminated the Sooners with a 14-4 victory in a winner-take-all Monday night regional final at Boshamer Stadium to advance to the super regionals.

For Scott Forbes’ club, the appearance marks North Carolina’s first trip to the championship series since 2007, when the Tar Heels fell to Oregon State in two games. Carolina’s 3-0 run through the bracket is its first undefeated start in Omaha since 2006, and has the program two victories away from its first national championship.

The best-of-three championship series begins Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Game two is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m., while a winner-take-all game three, if necessary, would be played Monday at 7 p.m. EDT.