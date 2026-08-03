North Carolina's Offensive Line Rebuild Underway in Training Camp

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With roughly 60 new players entering the roster ahead of the 2026 season, nearly every position group at North Carolina has undergone significant change. Nowhere is that transformation more evident than along the offensive line.

After losing Daniel King, Austin Blaske, Jakai Moore, Will O’Steen and Chad Lindberg to graduation, North Carolina must replace the five most experienced players in its offensive line room. Of North Carolina’s 737 offensive snaps last season, King played 95%, Moore 92%, Blaske 79%, O’Steen 74% and Lindberg 60%. Combined, the five accounted for 2,951 of a possible 3,685 snaps along the offensive line.

North Carolina returns six offensive linemen — Jordan Hall, Aidan Banfield, Eidan Buchanan, Christo Kelly, Byron Nelson and Trey Blue — but the group logged limited game experience in 2025. Hall led the returners by playing 29% of the Tar Heels’ offensive snaps last season, followed by Banfield (25%), Buchanan (9%) and Kelly (3%). Nelson and Blue have yet to make their collegiate debuts in Chapel Hill.

With 80% of last season’s offensive line snaps to replace, North Carolina has overhauled the position group by adding 12 newcomers: five through the transfer portal and seven freshmen –10 of those additions arrived in time to participate in spring practice.

“Last year, half our offensive line wasn’t even here (in spring)” head coach Bill Belichick said. “We didn’t see them until June, we had three starters that weren’t even on campus until June. So yeah, we’re way further ahead now.

“Some of our (offensive linemen) have less experience, but they’ve been here, they’ve been in our system, and we can certainly move forward quicker with them than we did last year.”

Those numbers, however, don’t tell the full story, with injuries playing a significant role. After starting 11 games as a true freshman in 2024, Banfield played all but one of North Carolina’s 158 offensive snaps through the first three games of the 2025 season before injuries limited him to 28 snaps over the remainder of the year.

Kelly’s season was even shorter. After starting 22 of his final 23 games at Holy Cross and earning First-Team All-Patriot League honors as a senior, Kelly played 16 snaps in North Carolina’s season opener against TCU before suffering a season-ending injury.

With both players healthy, Kelly and Banfield should serve as the foundation of North Carolina’s rebuilt offensive line in 2026.

“To have Christo and Aiden back, even though they didn’t play very much last year, it’s good to have them back and their voices back,” Belichick said. “Both those guys have worked really hard, I think they’re both ready to go.”

North Carolina also added experienced reinforcements through the transfer portal. Andrew Threatt started 32 consecutive games at Charleston Southern before transferring to Chapel Hill, while Arkansas transfer JacQawn McRoy appeared in six games for the Razorbacks last season.

When North Carolina took the practice field for the opening day of training camp last week, the first offensive line unit on the blocking sled featured, from left to right, McRoy, Banfield, Kelly, Threatt and Hall.

With North Carolina’s season opener against TCU still weeks away, it would be easy to dismiss the opening blocking sled group as insignificant. But if last year’s first practice is any indication, Thursday’s alignment could closely resemble the lineup UNC trots out against the Horned Frogs on Aug. 29.

And if that proves to be the case, the Tar Heels would feature experienced players at every position along the offensive line.

“You’d like to say, ‘Let’s just have five guys play every snap and go,’” offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said. “That’d be ideal. No injuries. Everybody stays healthy. Obviously, that doesn’t happen very often. So we’re working hard to figure out who the two-deep guys are.”

The second unit consisted of Buchanan (returning sophomore), Brandon Homady (West Virginia transfer), Will Conroy (freshman), Rowan Byrne (Clemson transfer) and Blue (returning redshirt freshman). The third group featured Jonah Rodriguez (junior college transfer), J.B. Shabazz (freshman), Cristian Alvarez (freshman), Nelson (returning redshirt freshman) and Dujuan Davis (freshman).

As training camp continues in Chapel Hill, with the Tar Heels set to practice in full pads for the first time Wednesday, Belichick, Petrino and offensive line coach Will Friend will continue sorting out the offensive line depth chart — one Petrino hopes will ultimately feature 10 or 11 players capable of contributing.

“We’ve got to get our offensive line cranked up and find out who the five guys are, just like who the starter at quarterback is,” Petrino said. “Get them to work together and communicate together, and then go out there and be able to physically run the football and protect the quarterback. I like what I see, but we have a ways to go.”