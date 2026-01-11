Skip to main content
North Carolina
Ohio State Tight End Transfer Jelani Thurman Commits to UNC

DonCallahanby: Don Callahan2 hours agoDonCallahanIC

Ohio State tight end transfer Jelani Thurman announced his commitment to North Carolina late on Saturday night.

Coming out of Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes High, Thurman was a top-120 recruit and the No. 5 TE in the nation.

Over three seasons in Columbus, Thurman has appeared in 33 games — with a start against Missouri in the ’23 Cotton Bowl — catching 13 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He had seven catches for 84 yards in 2025. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

UNC carried five scholarship tight ends during the 2025 season. Four of them have since departed the program via the Transfer Portal.

Thurman becomes UNC’s 16th transfer commitment of the offseason and the second of tight end, joining Colorado State’s Jaxxon Warren.

UNC Transfer Portal Commitments

  1. QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
    Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
  2. OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
    Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
  3. TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
    Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
  4. DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
    Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
  5. DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
    Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
  6. WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
    Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
  7. OL Sean Thompkins (Jan. 6) – Baylor
    Played 460 snaps at tackle last season
  8. DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
    Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
  9. QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
    Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
  10. LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
    Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
  11. WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
    Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
  12. OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
    Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle
  13. LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
    Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons
  14. OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
    Played in one game in 2025
  15. Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
    Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers
  16. TE Jelani Thurman (Jan. 10) – Ohio State
    Had seven catches for the Buckeyes in 2025