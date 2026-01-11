Ohio State Tight End Transfer Jelani Thurman Commits to UNC
Ohio State tight end transfer Jelani Thurman announced his commitment to North Carolina late on Saturday night.
Coming out of Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes High, Thurman was a top-120 recruit and the No. 5 TE in the nation.
Over three seasons in Columbus, Thurman has appeared in 33 games — with a start against Missouri in the ’23 Cotton Bowl — catching 13 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He had seven catches for 84 yards in 2025. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
UNC carried five scholarship tight ends during the 2025 season. Four of them have since departed the program via the Transfer Portal.
Thurman becomes UNC’s 16th transfer commitment of the offseason and the second of tight end, joining Colorado State’s Jaxxon Warren.
UNC Transfer Portal Commitments
- QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
- OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
- TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
- DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
- WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
- OL Sean Thompkins (Jan. 6) – Baylor
Played 460 snaps at tackle last season
- DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
- QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
- LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
- WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
- OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle
- LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons
- OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
Played in one game in 2025
- K Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers
- TE Jelani Thurman (Jan. 10) – Ohio State
Had seven catches for the Buckeyes in 2025