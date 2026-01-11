Ohio State Tight End Transfer Jelani Thurman Commits to UNC

Ohio State tight end transfer Jelani Thurman announced his commitment to North Carolina late on Saturday night.

Coming out of Fairburn (Ga.) Hughes High, Thurman was a top-120 recruit and the No. 5 TE in the nation.

Over three seasons in Columbus, Thurman has appeared in 33 games — with a start against Missouri in the ’23 Cotton Bowl — catching 13 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He had seven catches for 84 yards in 2025. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

UNC carried five scholarship tight ends during the 2025 season. Four of them have since departed the program via the Transfer Portal.

Thurman becomes UNC’s 16th transfer commitment of the offseason and the second of tight end, joining Colorado State’s Jaxxon Warren.

UNC Transfer Portal Commitments