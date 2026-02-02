OL Dujuan Davis Becomes Late Add to UNC's '26 Class

Just days before National Signing Day, North Carolina added a late piece to its 2026 class, as three-star offensive lineman Dujuan Davis announced his commitment to the Tar Heels and plans to sign Wednesday.

Davis, a 6-foot-9, 380-pounder from Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic High, received a scholarship offer from UNC on Monday and committed immediately.

During the Early Signing Period in December, UNC signed six high school offensive linemen — Will Conroy, Nick Fiumara, Anthony Hall, Dar’Ron Parks, J.B. Shabazz, and Zion Smith — plus JuCo transfer Jonah Rodriguez.

Earlier in his recruitment, Davis picked up scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss, Rutgers, USF, and Western Kentucky, and scheduled summer official visits to FAU and Rutgers.