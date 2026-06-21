On the Dirt: Heels Force Winner Take All

OMAHA, Neb. — North Carolina’s ability to bounce back from a loss continued in Omaha on Sunday as Ryan Lynch and Caden Glauber shut down the vaunted Oklahoma offense to win 6-2 and force a winner-take-all Monday night contest for the national title. Owen Hull, Gavin Gallaher, coach Bryant Gaines and Carter French spoke to Inside Carolina on the field following the win.

Owen Hull

“Coach told us to have the mentality, ‘don’t let us win today’ … We know who we are. We’ve done it before, and we’re gonna come out and give it everything we’ve got tomorrow.”

“We did a very good job, and we’re gonna do the same thing tomorrow.”

“That maturity, (French) one of our leaders. He might not have the C on his chest, but he’s a leader. He’s my roommate, too, so I’m excited for him. He did a great job today.”

“Honestly, I was looking for a mistake (on the home run). Fastball, change up, didn’t get many today, but I got one and I did damage to it.”

“Oh, (playing here) is a blast. There’s nowhere else you want to be right now, and I wouldn’t want to be here with any other group of boys. We’ve got a special team, we’re gonna come out tomorrow. We’re gonna give it everything we got.”

“I love you, Dad. Thank you so much for everything you’ve done. You’ve helped me so much to get to right here, right now. And I can’t wait to give you a hug after this game.”

Gavin Gallaher

“Yeah, (French) is just really good at what he does. He gets on base and he scores runs, so to for him to go up there and just be on base all four times, it’s big.”

“It’s the same thing that we’ve always talked about. We’ve been here before. It’s really hard to beat us twice in a row, so we just have to show up and play, give it everything we’ve got, and we trust this team against anybody.”

“Yeah, (seeing Lynch settle after the first inning) was awesome. I don’t really remember the first inning, to be honest with you, but he threw really well, got through four innings really well. I wanted to see him stay out there, so that was unfortunate, but it was really good for him.”

“Yeah, I mean, as Owen says, (the approach to opposing pitchers) will be our secret, but that’s the important part, is that we had a plan. After the first couple innings, we were able to execute it, and that’s when our offense is at our best.”

“I mean this is what you dream about, winner take all, one game for a title. I’m just thankful to be in this position, and it’s what I told my dad for Father’s Day, we’re gonna get you game three.”

UNC Pitching Coach Bryant Gaines

“The thing that’s so underrated, I feel like, about today is the fact that (Glauber) had to get ready fast because Lynch had to come out of the game. For a freshman to be able to do that, come in the game, settle it the way that he did, and then get us back in the dugout and be so consistent. Can’t say enough about what he did.”

“I thought (Lynch) came out just really trying way too hard, and it’s hard to tell him not to do that. They’re so excited. I feel like the first inning is always the toughest out here, especially for a starting pitcher. So, once he had a chance to settle down and get out of that first with only allowing two, then he started to land the secondaries a lot better, and that’s what ended up helping him go a lot further.”

“I just said (to Caden on the 9th inning mound visit) just slow it down a little bit, because you’re in control of this game. I wasn’t upset about the fact that he walked the previous hitter. I thought he made some good pitches, and to their credit, they spit on them. So, I just had to remind him, man, you’re pitching your absolute tail off right now. If you can just slow it down a little bit and just focus on making just one pitch, then we’ll be back in the dugout as soon as we want to be.”

“Well, (Glauber) did a good job today of not just using (the fastball) to both sides, but obviously like pushing it up too. We knew, especially where the wind was coming in from left field with their left-handed hitters, if we could establish the outer half and push that fastball up, then a lot of those balls get hit hard to that side, would be able to hang up, and we could catch them, so he did a really good job of that.”

“Oh, (this opportunity) is unbelievable. I mean, to think about how we started and to think about where we’re at right now. I was telling Coach Wierz the other day, just over 10 years ago, we were coaching in the Coastal Plain League for the Wilson Tobs, and we were 23-32 and I remember thinking, man, I just don’t know if I’m cut out for this thing. So to have a chance to legitimately play for a national championship in a winner take all game, I’m just fortunate that we get a chance to be a part of it, and we get a chance to be with such a great group.”

“Yeah, it’s awesome. I had a chance to see a lot of my teammates that I played with that I haven’t seen since weddings or big events in our lives. So, the fact that they’re all here and they’re just supporting our team and our guys, it makes you really appreciate what it’s like to be at the University of North Carolina.”

“(Does Glauber surprise?) Probably not considering what he’s been able to do, but it’s just like when you give the kid the ball, he’s going to do a good job at whatever you ask him to do, and he’s so selfless too. He doesn’t take any outing for granted, he’s not asking us to start, asking us to close, he just asking us to give him the ball, and when players are like that, usually they end up being successful.”

“You go game to game, you go back and watch the film. I was frustrated last night because the first thing I wanted to do was go back and watch it as soon as I got back to my room, I wasn’t even hungry, and I’m always hungry. So, the fact that we can go back, see what adjustments we need to make. I’m sure we made some mistakes today, and we got away with them. Whereas the first game, I felt like when Jason (DeCaro) made some mistakes, they really did a good job of making him pay. So, I’ll go back and look at it. We’ll talk about it as a pitching staff, and we’ll make the adjustments we need to make.”

“I thought (Oklahoma) had a great approach against Jason, and that’s where I thought Lynch and Globe just did a really good job of executing when they got ahead, and I thought that was the difference offensively for them from yesterday.”

Carter French

“It’s awesome. I mean, our plan today was just don’t let us win today, and we came out here and just we fought our butts off and came out with a win.”

“I’m just trying to swing at strikes, and if I don’t get them, don’t swing, and that’s what happened, and I ended up walking four times.”

“We really have no other choice than playing to keep playing baseball, there’s really no other choice than just keep playing, keep our heads down, and just keep battling.”

“Coach Forbes is always telling us to just stick with the process and move on to the next play.”

“(Glauber) is just nails, and I know he’s tired of people calling him a freshman, and he’s supposed to be in high school, but dude pitches like he’s a senior. So it’s just awesome to have a guy like that go out there we can trust and just play good defense behind.”

“We saw a good amount of arms today, and we kind of have different reports with each of the guys. If it’s a sinker guy, we’re looking in a certain window. If it’s a carry guy, we’re looking in a certain window. So, I had a lot of balls not in those windows, so, I’m just going to take my walks for sure.”

““Every ball that’s in the air, and if it’s near me, I’m gonna go and get it, and that’s what happened last couple days, I guess. … We work our butts off all year in practice, tracking down fly balls, and I’m just fully confident that I can go get any ball in the air, wherever it’s hit. So I’m just trying to go catch the ball, and I ended up making a few good plays.”