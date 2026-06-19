On the Dirt: Tar Heels Ready for Final Run

OMAHA, Neb. — Inside Carolina spoke to several Diamond Heels and former head coach Mike Fox after North Carolina’s practice leading up to the College World Series championship series against Oklahoma starting on Saturday night in Omaha.

Scroll down for excerpts and to watch the full set of interviews.

Jackson Rose

“I was super excited to hear that I was in the game (Wednesday), going into the second inning. Then going out there, looking around, my family being here, it was a great experience. It was a lot of fun, super exciting.”

“I don’t think it’s really set in for any of us yet (that we are in the championship series). We’ve just had normal practice, hung out, done the same thing we’ve always done all year. I think it’ll be the same tomorrow, going into the game, like just doing everything we can to stay loose and compete at the top.”

“We’ve started since August on the routine so that moments like these don’t speed us up, and we have something to fall back on and slow us down. Before I get on the mound, taking a deep breath, and staying with the routine.”

“I guess the zoo, that’s really all. I’ve been playing video games the whole time. I would probably say the zoo. I guess it’s a big thing around here. Other than that, I really haven’t done much.”

Caden Glauber

“Looking up into the stands a couple times, just all these people are here to watch you pitch and watch the Tar Heels play. So it’s them having your back and giving you the adrenaline that you need to go out there and perform. It’s huge to kind of calm yourself down and use it to your advantage.”

“Walker McDuffie has been in huge situations this year, last year, so he knows how to handle them. We talked about a couple times, just don’t let the moment get too big. It won’t ever get too big for our pitching staff. So the preparation we talked about takes over the nervousness. So, once you go to that mound, it all goes away, and it’s you versus hitter.”

“It’s sunk in, but you know, we expect this. We expect to be in the national championship for North Carolina. You play on the Tar Heels, and this is why you come to school here. This is why you play for the Tar Heels and want to compete for national championship.”

“I like playing Fortnite, and having Walker McDuffie watch me play Fortnite, that was pretty fun for me, but he gave me some advice and what to do throughout the game. But my favorite moment here is definitely going 3-0. It’s just awesome. We expect to do that, and it’s been a blast so far.”

“Yeah, I love (his family and friends), they support me so much. They always reach out. It means the world to me, having their support, and they mean the world to me. I moved out (to South Carolina) right before high school, so you know I haven’t been hanging out with (the Jersey folks) as much, obviously, only in the summer. So them just showing their support and texting me after each game, and even the mayor of where I was from texting me. It’s awesome, they play a crucial part of my success.”

Walker McDuffie

“This place is unbelievable. The supers and the regionals and ACC tournaments, all that’s cool. But it doesn’t compare to this right here. This is everything.”



“I think even though (some of his outings) didn’t go the way I wanted, maybe they went the way I needed. The failure that I’ve experienced through those two, and the biggest moments, I think that’s what prepared me for the biggest moment right here, and learning from that failure has helped me thrive out here.”

“I think (the analytical and mental side dealing with failure) its a mix of both. I think they both go hand in hand. Your mental can affect your physical, and your physical can affect your mental. So, I think just trying to find a good balance between those two is what helps you out here.”

“I mean (the change up) helped me a lot, especially with the lefties, so I’m able to stay extended in the games longer and see the lineup a few times if needed. But yeah, in the fall it was a struggle, but that’s that needed to happen in order for it to perform out here.”

“(Seeing Rose and Glauber perform) is sick, because now I get to see it from a different point of view, like to experience it as yourself, and now to see it through someone else. It’s pretty cool.”

“I think we’re all treating it like it’s just another game, like after the game against West Virginia, we were all in the locker room, no one really was reacting or anything. So I think it’s just another game for us.”

“Zoo was pretty cool. You don’t really see those animals in Chapel Hill, so I thought that was pretty interesting. The rhino was pretty cool to me. That thing was massive. It was playing with the ball, was pretty cool.”

Erik Paulsen

“It’s awesome. We a lot of intensity in our practices, even though it’s short, but we have a lot of intent. I think it’s really cool that some of the seniors, and obviously some of the guys that are getting drafted, are able to know when their last practice at Carolina is, because obviously before a regional, you never know. But we know for a fact this is the last practice of the year, and you know we’re very grateful for that, and ready to go tomorrow.”

“Coach stated it, he was just like, ‘Listen, North Carolina’s never won a national championship, you guys win the national championship.’ It is what it is. But we’re going to go back to the process and back to what we’ve done all year, and just just work hard and grind out at bats and pitch and play defense, and it’s just another baseball game.”

“We just really love each other, and we’re just gonna really soak in a lot of the memories that we’re gonna make over these next two or three days.”

“This is exactly why I came to the University of North Carolina. Playing in an environment like this with this amount of fans that are here, how big the stadium is. It’s just awesome. You can dream about it, but it doesn’t really sink in until you are here.”

“Coach Forbes has been awesome. He’s taken me in since the day I committed in late May. Calling me every week before I got to campus, checking in, see how I’m doing ever since I’ve been here, putting his arm around me, just telling us that he loves us and that he’s there for us for whatever we need. He’s built such a great culture and he’s such a great coach to be around.”

Mike Fox, Former UNC Head Coach

“(Being here as a fan) is so much more fun. I can tell you that I discovered that in ’24. Different perspective, obviously. I knew this was a magical place, but when you’re in it, it’s hard to see it that way. So I’m glad that I was able to experience it in ’24 and then get my daughter and my wife, and my grandson back out here this year.

“I got on the Ferris wheel, so just try to enjoy it and soak it all in. It’s obviously been fun watching this team. I’ve seen almost every game so I don’t miss too many, so I’m just tickled that they’ll let me be out here and don’t see me as someone kind of in the way. I appreciate that.”

“It’s hard to get to Omaha for one. It’s hard to get it’s hard to be one of the 64. It’s hard to win a regional. It’s harder than most people expect. I mean, Coach Forbes has made it look easy and these last five years he’s made it look real easy, but it’s not. To get to this point is just a credit to the coaches, and like, I’ve said before, this team has been so fun to watch. Even if you not a fan of North Carolina, you just like to watch college baseball, it would be hard to watch us play and not be like, wow, I really like the way those kids play.”