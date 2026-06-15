On the Dirt, Tar Heels Talk Big CWS Win over West Virginia

North Carolina’s win over West Virginia places the Diamond Heels in a prime spot in the College World Series. UNC will spend the next two days away from Charles Schwab Field, focusing on the process, and waiting for a winner between Troy and the Mountaineers to come to play on Wednesday.

Inside Carolina spoke to outfielder Carter French, third baseman Cooper Nicholson, pitcher Caden Glauber and centerfielder Owen Hull on the dirt after they played another 27 outs and took down WVU.

Carter French

“It’s unreal. I mean, their crowd was was really loud, and it honestly made the game a lot more exciting, got me pumped up, got me in the game. I was telling some other guys in the first game, the first few innings, it felt like we were in a dream, like it didn’t feel real. And then once you get in the game, you kind of lose all that and just get lost in the game, and that’s how it felt the whole day today.

“It took a little bit to get to their guy. He struggled in the first, but then we weren’t swinging it well for a few innings, and then we kind of got it along once he got worn down. This Tar Heel Baseball, we just played till the end.”



“Oh, everyone got so rowdy (after Gallaher’s triple), it was awesome. I mean, we were locked in all game, but that really kind of just broke it open and loosened everyone up a little bit, and then we went from there. We’re rolling.”



“Both those guys (McDuffie and Glauber) are nails. Every time, we have full trust in them, we know that they’re going to go out there and pitch their butts off. So they did all we can ask for.”

Cooper Nicholson



“It’s surreal, honestly. If you would have told me August 17 in the first players meeting that we’d be 2-0 in Omaha, I would have never believed you. So, I just…it’s surreal.”



“It’s awesome, just to see all the families and friends supporting me. It’s good to see their faces. I can’t wait to see them after the game.”



“It was just getting deep in the counts and see that off speed, see the fastball, and just try to get our A swings off. Early in the game, we didn’t really get our A swings off. Coach Wierz came up to us guys, was like, ‘Hey, we got to get some better swings off.’ I think that’s what really set the tone for us.”

“(Carter French) just going out there having fun. He knows it’s his last go ‘round. He’s just out there having fun. You can tell his at-bats are phenomenal. I mean, he’s just a great guy.”

Caden Glauber



“This just gives us more confidence. We knew that we’re going to get it done. We’re the best team here, like I’ve said, and just confidence that we have to come and do this and have success here. It’s just awesome for us.”



“Ryan Lynch and Walker McDuffie set the tone for us, and just coming in after them and just throwing after them, it was awesome. And just having the adrenaline that the crowd gives us, and just having fun with it.”

“We all have confidence in ourselves, even if they tied the game up, we knew we’re going to go into extras and win that game. So you’re not thinking about that, you’re coming in thinking that Walker McDuffie and Ryan Lynch just shove it down their throat tonight. So just them sending it me and coming in and pick them up was awesome.”

“We have the best fan base in college baseball. Without them, we’re not here, and they’ve played a huge part to our success.”

Owen Hull



“Gavin’s a leader on this team, we all look up to him. He’s a role model, he’s got the C on his chest, and we all follow his lead.”

“Lot of respect to that team. West Virginia is a great team. I talked to them in the portal for a little bit, great coach over there, a lot of respect for them. But yeah, Maxx (Yell) had a great day today. We did our best to get him out. I think he got out in the seventh or eighth inning, but it took us a while to get him out. But he’s great, great pitcher.”

“Carter’s one of my best friends on this team. I love him to death. He’s my roommate, and we talk a lot in the lot in the hotel room, and we’re just so focused on pitch by pitch. And it was great to see him succeed today.”

“I did, I did a little bit, but you know, I should be tapped into the o-zone all times. But that’s secret too. I can’t tell you guys much about that.”

“We all practice this. This is only the tip of the iceberg. We have so much work that we’ve done behind the scenes. I’m so proud of the boys.”



